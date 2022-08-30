RJ Barrett was part of recent Donovan Mitchell trade proposal, still in play to be dealt: Reports

According to multiple reports, the Knicks were pushing for a Donovan Mitchell trade before signing RJ Barrett to a four-year contract extension late Monday night, but that Barrett should not be ruled out of a potential trade for the three-time All-Star.

“I’m told that the Knicks will continue to pursue Donovan Mitchell via this trade, and RJ Barrett isn’t expected to be ruled out of any potential trade,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Tuesday. “I’m told RJ Barrett could very well end up in a potential deal.

“Their most recent offer included RJ Barrett as well as two unprotected first-round picks. That was not deemed close enough by the Jazz in a trade. That’s why we saw the Knicks move forward with their business.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Barrett being signed to an extension doesn’t rule him out of a potential trade package for Mitchell, rather gives the Jazz a clearer look at what Barrett will be owed in the coming years.

“I expect they’ll start talking again at some point before camp,” Wojnarowski said. “Utah really doesn’t have traction anywhere else right now on Donovan Mitchell talks. The Knicks, their draft picks separate them from the rest of the league…RJ Barrett is a player Utah really valued and really wanted. At least now they know what his contract extension looks like. They wouldn’t have to negotiate that with him if they did trade for him.

“There is still a pathway. It’s more complicated, but RJ Barrett, he could still be a part of the package, it just becomes more complicated now.”

