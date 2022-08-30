ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ship strike probably killed whale off NorCal coast

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrLl9_0hbYy0cW00

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said.

A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike,” including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

Except for those injuries, the whale was in excellent condition, with ample fat and blubber reserves, the center said.

The 49-foot (15-meter) whale washed ashore Sunday at Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay.

It was the fifth whale to be killed by a ship strike in the San Francisco Bay Area this year, according to the center. The last death before that was in May, when a female adult gray whale was found at Fort Funston in San Francisco.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The center said overall, seven gray whales and 3 humpback whales have died in the area this year. In addition to those killed by ship strikes, necropsies found one died of malnutrition and one from a suspected killer whale attack while the causes of death for four other whales was undetermined.

Humpback whales visit California to feed in the summer and fall before migrating south to breeding and birthing grounds off the coast of Mexico.

They are among the world’s most endangered whales with an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 remaining, including 2,900 that frequent the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California, the Marine Mammal Center said.

“The main threats they face in the ocean are ship strikes and entanglement in ocean trash and fishing gear,” the center said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo County beaches beautiful — but dangerous

EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – With the heat wave driving people toward cooler environments, San Mateo County fire officials are warning people who go to the beach there to be cautious. “San Mateo County is one of the most beautiful places to enjoy the water and the coastline inCalifornia,” Deputy Pillar Point Harbor Master Cary […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Manhattan Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Sausalito, CA
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Manhattan Beach, CA
Accidents
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
KRON4 News

Spare the Air alert extended through Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air Alert issued for Saturday, Sept. 3 due to smog has been extended through Monday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. With the alert in effect, people are urged to: Limit driving to reduce air pollution Work remotely if possible Walk, bike or take public […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Coasts#Accident#The Marine Mammal Center
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

SF Cheese Fest returns post-COVID — but not in SF

RICHMOND (KRON) – The San Francisco Cheese Fest will be back — but no longer in the City By The Bay. Rather the event will be held Sat., Oct. 22 at the Riggers Loft at 1325 Canal Boulevard in Richmond, returning from a “brief hiatus due to COVID.” The festival “brings together a multitude of […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRON4 News

Labor Day weekend travel in full swing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The holiday travel season is in full swing at Bay Area airports as people head to their Labor Day weekend destinations. Angelica Valentinez arrived at SFO early Friday evening for her first flight since the pandemic. She is headed to Arizona for what she called a “kayaking adventure.”  “You know, it’s […]
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Winemakers trying to save grapes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The worst heat wave of the year is here and KRON4 is providing live team coverage all (the long) weekend. Friday, Sept. 2 8:37 a.m. – San Francisco not under NWS heat advisory The City and County of San Francisco is not under the National Weather Service’s extensive heat advisory — […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Quarter-million people expected at Oakland airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Busy Labor Day weekend travel has started at Oakland International Airport. It’s estimated that 225,000 passengers will arrive and depart from the airport between yesterday and Tuesday.  Today and Monday will likely be the busiest travel days over the long weekend.  Oakland airport officials expect to see up to 92 percent of […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Tips to take care of your vehicle in hot weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s nothing like a road trip on a three-day weekend and highways heading north as well as in the South Bay and the East Bay were filling up throughout the afternoon. But with temperatures expected in the triple digits, it is more important than ever to make sure the vehicle is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy