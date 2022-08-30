ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia

By Steve Moore
 4 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward.

A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. The fire rekindled after 7 Tuesday morning. When firefighters from Triadelphia arrived, they reported heavy smoke. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said there was extensive damage inside the building.


A total of six fire departments plus the Ohio County EMA and sheriff’s department were on scene.

wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
