Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward.
A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. The fire rekindled after 7 Tuesday morning. When firefighters from Triadelphia arrived, they reported heavy smoke. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said there was extensive damage inside the building.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A total of six fire departments plus the Ohio County EMA and sheriff’s department were on scene.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 1