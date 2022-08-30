Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward.

A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. The fire rekindled after 7 Tuesday morning. When firefighters from Triadelphia arrived, they reported heavy smoke. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said there was extensive damage inside the building.



A total of six fire departments plus the Ohio County EMA and sheriff’s department were on scene.

