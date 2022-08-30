ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Mayor reverses course on school vaccine requirement

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 4 days ago

Last week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a policy that required students to be vaccinated to be eligible to attend classes. This policy applied to both public and private schools in the D.C.
area. When asked if those students who had not received their vaccination would be able to attend remote learning, Mayor Bowser stated that remote learning is no longer available. The Daily Signal 's Doug Blair pressed Mayor Bowser on this stance and now she has reversed course.

"Bowser’s COVID announcement would have made it impossible for nearly 50% of black students to attend," said Blair.

Blair stressed that this is not a political issue. Rather this is about students' ability to receive a quality education. The Daily Signal reporter had much more to say on this topic which can be found in the audio above or by listening to the podcast . Be sure to download the Audacy App so you never miss an installment of The Annie Frey Show .

Craig Muhammad
4d ago

good because she can't do that and if she was to have tried to further that situation along that have been a serious lawsuit on her hands

6
CMLee
3d ago

I’m confused because based on the crime committed by juveniles in this city. I’m sure the priority is not getting a shot to go to achool

