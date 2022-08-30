D.C. Mayor reverses course on school vaccine requirement

Last week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a policy that required students to be vaccinated to be eligible to attend classes. This policy applied to both public and private schools in the D.C.

area. When asked if those students who had not received their vaccination would be able to attend remote learning, Mayor Bowser stated that remote learning is no longer available. The Daily Signal 's Doug Blair pressed Mayor Bowser on this stance and now she has reversed course.

"Bowser’s COVID announcement would have made it impossible for nearly 50% of black students to attend," said Blair.

Blair stressed that this is not a political issue. Rather this is about students' ability to receive a quality education. The Daily Signal reporter had much more to say on this topic which can be found in the audio above or by listening to the podcast .