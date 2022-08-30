Read full article on original website
Local resources for those dealing with opioid addiction, overdose
According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, there have been 667 deaths statewide due to drug overdoses in 2022 alone. 14 of those 667 deaths occurred in Monroe County. To help our community better address this issue, the Indiana Daily Student put together a list of resources for...
ACLU lawsuit filed against Indiana’s abortion ban in Monroe County
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is challenging Indiana’s national controversial abortion ban after the organization filed a lawsuit in Monroe County against the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. On Aug. 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law. SB 1 makes abortion illegal except when...
Places around IU no longer considered namesakes for David Starr Jordan
In October 2020, the IU Board of Trustees voted to remove David Starr Jordan’s name off campus which entailed renaming Jordan Hall, Jordan Avenue, the Jordan River and the Jordan Avenue Parking Garage. Fast forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, all of which have all been renamed.
Need plans this Labor Day weekend? Here’s what is going on in Bloomington
Art, music and sports will take center stage as the City of Bloomington celebrates the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. Browse through the listicle below to see what the city has to offer for those wanting to explore more of Bloomington. 45th Fourth Street Festival of Arts...
West Nile Virus found in Monroe County mosquitos
Mosquitos in Monroe County tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Monroe County Health Department. The health department recommends residents remove areas of standing water from their property to protect their family and community from the disease. Mosquitos that carry West Nile Virus tend to breed in ditches,...
INSTANT RECAP: Bazelak leads two-minute drill to give Indiana football a week one victory
Indiana football started the 2022 season with a home victory against Illinois. After trailing 7-3 in the first quarter, the Hoosiers took a 16-10 lead going into halftime before sloppy offense allowed the Illini to reclaim a 17-16 lead in the third quarter. Neither team was able to find much momentum on the offensive side of the ball in the fourth quarter, and costly turnovers plagued both teams.
Walt Bell’s ‘Hurryin’ Hoosiers’ offense explosive, but one dimensional for Indiana football
Indiana football possessed an offense desperately in need of a revival after 2021, a season in which it ranked last place offensively in the Big Ten Conference. With that in mind, head coach Tom Allen brought in former University of Massachusetts head coach Walt Bell to serve as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
COLUMN: Indiana somehow pulls off improbable comeback thanks to Connor Bazelak’s heroics
With 2 minutes and 16 seconds remaining in the game and in need of the touchdown, there were few people in the stadium who thought Indiana would score. They were 75 yards away, and having already missed several opportunities already, the outlook wasn’t good. Connor Bazelak, though, had other...
Indiana women’s soccer wins first game 3-0 against Indiana State on Senior Night
Indiana women’s soccer returned to Bill Armstrong Stadium for the first time in 315 days and welcomed back the home crowd with a 3-0 win Thursday night against Indiana State University. The Hoosiers scored their first goals of 2022 while honoring their three seniors with pregame festivities. “I am...
First Thursdays festival returns, welcomes IU students to explore the arts and humanities
The IU Arts and Humanities Council welcomed IU students and the Bloomington community back to the First Thursdays festival, the first one of the year. The celebration was from 5-8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Plaza. The evening featured booths from local artists and IU student organizations, performances by Bloomington...
Indiana football kicks season off under the lights against Illinois
The last time Indiana football lost back-to-back season openers was during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. A loss to Iowa last year puts the Hoosiers at greater odds to seal that 20+ year gap at home against Illinois this Friday. “I’m very thankful that we’re home,” head coach Tom Allen...
Active offense benefits Indiana women’s soccer in 3-0 win against Indiana State
Indiana women’s soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom let out a sigh of relief in the 56th minute of play. When Indiana senior forward Paige Webber saw her shot against Indiana State University junior goalkeeper Maddie Alexander reach the back of the net, she gave the Hoosiers their first lead of the game, season and first point since Oct. 7, 2021.
Indiana football defeats Illinois 23-20 for first Big Ten win since 2020
Indiana football won its home opener and first Big Ten matchup of the season against Illinois on Friday. The Hoosiers, who came into the game without having a starting quarterback publicly announced, gave the reins to redshirt junior and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Indiana won 23-20 with the thrilling endingas...
COLUMN: What to look for in Indiana football’s season-opener against Illinois
As you might have heard by now, Indiana football opens its season Friday evening against Big Ten opponent Illinois. With the Hoosiers entering the matchup with several question marks about their identity and Illinois already with a win under its belt in week zero, here’s what you should keep an eye out for when the game kicks off at 8 p.m. in Bloomington.
BREAKING: Indiana football names redshirt junior Connor Bazelak starting quarterback
Indiana redshirt junior transfer Connor Bazelak will be the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers Friday night against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Bazelak transferred from Missouri on Jan. 7 after starting all 11 games at quarterback for the Tigers during the 2021 season. He threw for 2,548 yards, completed 65.3% of his passes and recorded 16 touchdowns as well as 11 interceptions.
Indiana volleyball prepares for weekend clash at Islanders Classic
Indiana volleyball will travel to Corpus Christi, Texas to compete in the Islanders Classic. The Hoosiers will have a busy weekend as they are scheduled to play three matches in just over 24 hours. SMU head coach Sam Eger is in her first season with the Mustangs, who were picked...
3 keys to winning as Indiana men’s soccer takes on the University of Notre Dame Saturday
Indiana men’s soccer welcomes an intrastate foe in No. 22 University of Notre Dame at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The Hoosiers will enter the contest with a 0-1-1 record after a frustrating 3-3 draw to the University of Portland. While the attacking play has blossomed against formidable backlines, key mistakes in the midfield and on defense have kept the win tally at zero.
