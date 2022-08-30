Read full article on original website
Related
Detours for Grangers Road in Monroe Township
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grangers Road in Monroe Township will be closed for road work. On Tuesday, September 6, road work will be closing a portion of Route 1020, also known as Grangers Road, in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road), and Route 15 Southbound […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
City of Binghamton road closure
According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.
WOLF
Tractor-trailer crashes into Scranton home causing many to lose power
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in the early morning hours Friday causing the neighborhood to lose power. The emergency call of a tractor-trailer on fire after crashing into a house came in around 1:53 AM. Firefighters arrived at the 3000 block of Birney Ave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
morethanthecurve.com
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
lykensvalley.org
Locust Summit Coal Breaker
An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase
Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beltzville State Park beach closed for the season
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is closed for the season because of low water levels. "No swimming" signs and a fence now line the beach at Beltzville — a shock to many who showed up to swim. "We were ready...
CTown Supermarket opens in south Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shoppers filled the aisles inside CTown Supermarket along South Washington Avenue in Scranton on Friday morning. The store held its grand opening, and customers couldn't wait to peruse the products. There hasn't been a grocery store in this part of town for about seven years, and...
Times News
New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville
Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
Developer in talks to bring in national chain restaurants and store
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A planned auction for the Columbia Mall didn't go off as hoped last month, but owner Christian Foust says he's in talks with owners of Arby's, Chipotle, and Michael's for properties in and around the mall. The mall, now called the Columbia Colonnade, was set to be auctioned off on LoopNet.com in July, but that was postponed until Aug. 25. Related reading: Columbia Mall to be auctioned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
New playground equipment at TLC Park in Pocono Township
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Laughter and children running around again fill the playground at TLC Park in the Tannersville area of Pocono Township. After weeks of being closed for renovations to playground equipment, the park is back open. Kristen Weber and her son Richard visit the park every day. They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
Farmer reacts to drought watch declared in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It’s been a dry summer and now we’re starting to see the consequences. 36 counties in our state, including all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are under a drought watch. The Department of Environmental Protection made the announcement Wednesday and asked for voluntary water conservation in those […]
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
Times News
Councilwoman takes up fight against town blight
A Nesquehoning councilwoman has made it her mission to lead the charge in the fight against blight. Last week, Abbie Guardiani, who began the discussion as a resident last year because a burned out home behind her home was creating an eyesore, as well as a safety hazard, tackled what she called the beginning of the “Tour de Nesquehoning” in the fight to take back the community against blight.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1