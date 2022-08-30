ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

Smith Family Foundation Hosts Bridging The Gap: Blacks In Philanthropy

A group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and philanthropist came to the city for the first-ever philanthropists conference in Trenton, New Jersey. They walked out with options, information, and inspiration to make their world a better place. “Today is transformative,” said Tyrell Smith, Board Treasurer for the Smith Family Foundation. “This...
TRENTON, NJ
timespub.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years

September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
TRENTON, NJ
Reed Gusciora
midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton Central cuts ribbon on new turf field at Bill Harvin Memorial Stadium

TRENTON — No more two yards and a cloud of dust at Trenton Central High’s Bill Harvin Memorial Stadium. With Harvin’s family in attendance to do the honors, the school cut the ribbon on a brand new turf field in a ceremony on Thursday afternoon that brought former football players as well as the current football, boys and girls soccer and cheer teams out to the Chambers Street campus.
TRENTON, NJ
