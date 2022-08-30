Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
trentondaily.com
Smith Family Foundation Hosts Bridging The Gap: Blacks In Philanthropy
A group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and philanthropist came to the city for the first-ever philanthropists conference in Trenton, New Jersey. They walked out with options, information, and inspiration to make their world a better place. “Today is transformative,” said Tyrell Smith, Board Treasurer for the Smith Family Foundation. “This...
trentondaily.com
This Week’s Trenton’s Levitt AMP Concert Brings Hip-Hop’s Message of Hope
The last week in August saw Levitt AMP bring Hip-Hop to Trenton with artists near and far. Bri Blvck, a Trenton performer moved from North Carolina six years ago, opened The Levitt AMP concert this weekend as she serenaded Trentonians with her violin. “I’ve been in this city for six...
timespub.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years
September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
West Philadelphia parents facing eviction worry about children changing schools
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Families who are set to be forced out of their homes in a West Philadelphia affordable housing complex are worried about how their children will get to their schools, or whether they’ll need to find new ones. Over 30 children live in...
West New York boxer Jean Pierre Valencia to fight on Sept. 10 in Trenton
West New York boxer Jean Pierre Valencia will have his first amateur bout on U.S. soil on September 10 when he faces Mitch Desir in Trenton. The three-round bout will take place in the 156-pound novice division on the annual Trenton Mayor’s Championship Boxing Show at the Capital City Sports Complex. Championship belts will be awarded to all winners at the event.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
Camden Prosecutor’s Office Helps Cathedral Kitchen on National Food Bank Day
Camden, NJ-Friday was National Food Bank Day and the CCPO Community Outreach & Engagement Unit...
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
Raising Cane’s Details New Jersey Expansion
The Louisiana-based chicken chain is planning to launch eight Garden State outposts through 2024.
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts That Will Tickle Your Fancy This Summer
Pleasanton Courtyard is an easy 30-minute drive outside of Atlanta. However, it feels like a million miles away
West Orange, NJ under fire for alleged discrimination (Opinion)
Reporting from the front lines of the fight against segregation and discrimination regarding our firefighters and cops is our friend and top NJ attorney John Coyle. John has three lawsuits he's pursuing to protect the rights of cops and firefighters who were denied exemptions for two town mandates. In West...
Trentonian
Trenton Central cuts ribbon on new turf field at Bill Harvin Memorial Stadium
TRENTON — No more two yards and a cloud of dust at Trenton Central High’s Bill Harvin Memorial Stadium. With Harvin’s family in attendance to do the honors, the school cut the ribbon on a brand new turf field in a ceremony on Thursday afternoon that brought former football players as well as the current football, boys and girls soccer and cheer teams out to the Chambers Street campus.
Mike Tyson to debut his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at 3 N.J. legal weed shops over Labor Day weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
Willingboro, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ramapo High School football team will have a game with Willingboro High School on September 02, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
