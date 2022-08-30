Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Victor Elliott Cecil
Victor Elliott Cecil of Paola, KS, passed away August 30, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House at the age of 65. Victor was born in Kansas City, KS on March 22, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil D. Cecil Sr and Evelyn Ruth Saunders Cecil. Also preceding him in death is his wife Bonnie, three brothers, Charles E. Cecil and his wife Deborah Cecil, Virgil D.Cecil Jr, and Randy B. Cecil, and one sister, Kathryn E. Long and her husband Carl Long.
Cleta Zimmerman
Cleta Irene (Weddle) Zimmerman, 90 years old, of Centerville, entered into eternal rest peacefully on August 30, 2022, and has been reunited with her husband, Gerald, of 35 years and her son Randy as well as her parents, two sisters, Bonnie Wade and Mima Lou Storm, and a host of friends and relatives.
Schmidt, college swimmer embrace restrictions on participation in sports by transgender athletes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt joined former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gains in Overland Park to push for approval by the Kansas Legislature of a state law requiring public educational institutions to allow participation in sports programs based on the biological sex of the athlete at birth. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Smoked delicacies from pork to gator
Paola – Barbecue lovers were in heaven during the Paola Roots Festival, as competitors in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship filled the air with the aroma of expertly smoked brisket, ribs, pork, chicken and sausage. But if there would have been an award for most unusual barbecue,...
Shawnee County jury can’t reach decision in high-profile, double-homicide retrial
Dana Chandler appears Aug. 29, 2022, in Shawnee County District Court. (Pool photo)
