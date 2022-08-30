ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for the second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis' mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Societies#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#The Humane Society
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
myfox28columbus.com

The Wilds receives full accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This week the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) announced that The Wilds was granted full accreditation. "I'm incredibly proud of the entire Wilds team for earning this accomplishment." Dr. Joe Smith, vice president of The Wilds, said in a statement. "The AZA has continuously accredited The Wilds since 1996, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to be a facility that combines cutting-edge conservation science and education programs with unique guest opportunities,"
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy