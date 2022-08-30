Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
'Mission accomplished': Last group of beagles removed from Virginia mass breeding facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Human Society of the United States said Thursday it has completed its mission to remove nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. The humane society said the Envigo breeding facility bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and...
myfox28columbus.com
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for the second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis' mother and father joined protesters...
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
myfox28columbus.com
27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
myfox28columbus.com
The Wilds receives full accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This week the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) announced that The Wilds was granted full accreditation. "I'm incredibly proud of the entire Wilds team for earning this accomplishment." Dr. Joe Smith, vice president of The Wilds, said in a statement. "The AZA has continuously accredited The Wilds since 1996, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to be a facility that combines cutting-edge conservation science and education programs with unique guest opportunities,"
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station
Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: When to plant mums to ensure they last all season in your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our great fall weather rolls on! Darby Creek Nursery is bringing out more mums each day as they start blooming. Keep in mind, they are your best place to find late-blooming mums so you have color through November to Thanksgiving, while the ones you buy at a big box store will be wilted long before.
Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus. According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% […]
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
wosu.org
Record numbers of Black and Brown people are dying of drug overdoses in Franklin County
Historic rises in drug overdose deaths are disproportionately affecting Blacks and Native Americans. A recent survey by the CDC found fatal overdose deaths increased by 49% among Black people in 2020. A billboard on 11th Avenue in Columbus issues a warning drugs are killing record numbers of African Americans. Speeding...
Comments / 0