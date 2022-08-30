Read full article on original website
Richard Keith Morris
Richard Keith Morris, 74, of Greenwood and Roann, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his home on August 30, 2022. He was born in Hopedale, Illinois on December 11, 1947 to Donald and Helen (Rush) Morris. Rick earned a bachelor’s degree in ag education from Illinois State University in 1969 and...
LaVonna “Sue” Borders
LaVonna “Sue” Borders, 66, Gas City, passed away at home at 1:53 am on Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, February 21, 1956, to Jack and Georgianna (Pearson) Hall. On December 1, 1979, she married Timothy Borders, and he survives. Sue graduated...
