Football

Episode 35 – Week 3 PrepZone Preview

By Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

(WRBL) — Episode 35 of the On Your Sidelines podcast is Week 3 of the News 3 PrepZone Preview with Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson.

Rex and Jack recap some of the big moments of Week 2 of the PrepZone, and run down the biggest games of Week 3, including the PrepZone Game of the Week, Callaway vs. Troup County.

For the 2022 season, On Your Sidelines will be the home of the PrepZone Preview, in it’s 9 th season of being the Chattahoochee Valley’s High School Football preview show. The On Your Sidelines podcast is the official podcast of the News 3 Sports team, and is hosted by Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson. You can also listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the iHeart Radio app.



WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

