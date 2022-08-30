ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

WAAY-TV

Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife

A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

State files response to motions for recusal of judge, overturned conviction in Mike Blakely trial

It's been just over one year since ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail for theft and an ethics violation. Since then, his attorneys have filed to appeal the conviction, called for the recusal of the judge who presided over the trial, and called for the conviction and sentencing to be thrown out because the judge, Pamela Baschab, had an inactive status with the Alabama Bar Association during the trial.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel

A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week. The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with burglary after stealing from home

Decatur Police say 28-year-old Joshua Daquan Warren is charged with burglary. Police say he stole items from a home in the 2600 block of Buckingham Gate SW while the homeowner was inside. Warren was arrested at his apartment near the victim's house, police say. He's being held in the Morgan...
DECATUR, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

2 juveniles charged in shooting death of Leeds teen in Shelby County

LEEDS, Ala. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Friday said two juvenile boys have been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a teenager in Leeds. Learn more in the video above. Authorities said the suspects were detained...
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Former Madison Mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks has died

The City of Madison says former mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks has died. "Our City of Madison family is saddened by the passing of our former Mayor Burwell 'Sonny' Wilbanks," a city news release reads. Current city leaders say Wilbanks set the city up for the continued success it's seeing today.
MADISON, AL

