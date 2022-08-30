ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding landmark Lim’s Café to close after nearly 90 years

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGJDU_0hbYvLXF00

Lim’s Café, Redding’s oldest restaurant that has served generations of customers, will close next week after nearly 90 years.

Jeannie Lim, one of four siblings who own the business founded by their father, Peter Lim, sat at the counter Tuesday morning. She said it’s difficult to let go.

“This is my father’s legacy, that’s why,” she said. “He came from China when he was really young. It was one of those success stories.”

Founded in 1933 on Tehama Street, Lim’s Café moved from Yuba Street, its second location, to North Market Street in 1957. It’s been serving up Chinese and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner ever since.

Larry Duncan, 74, eats breakfast at Lim’s about five days a week. He was getting his usual bowl of oatmeal on Tuesday.

“I like their ham and eggs, but I can’t have that anymore — plugs up the arteries. So, oatmeal it is,” Duncan said with a chuckle.

“I’m a very large supporter of mom-and-pop businesses and it’s kind of a shame that 90 years of history is ending. But all good things come to an end,” he added.

Local businessmen Jeff Garrett and Lon Tatom are buying the building. Garrett, who also owns Redding restaurants Jeff’s California Cattle Co. and Lumberjacks, said they purchased the property and plan to do deferred maintenance to fix up the building for another restaurant.

Garrett said the building was for sale and they look at it as an investment. Garrett and Tatom also recently purchased the Churn Creek Road building, which today is home to the restaurant Super Burrito.

“I think it’s a decent spot and I think another restaurant would do well there,” Garrett said of Lim’s.

Peter Lim opened his restaurant in 1933 on Tehama Street after immigrating from China. Lim also served in the Army in World War II. The restaurant opened before Shasta Dam was built.

North Market Street was a bustling thoroughfare when Lim's moved in 1957 to its current location.

"He built the café side, and you know this was (Highway) 99, and he was so busy, the next year he built the dining room," Jeannie Lim said.

Pictures of Peter Lim and their mother, May Lim, hang on the wall in the restaurant.

Lim remembers getting a call from her parents in the mid-1970s. They were going to sell the restaurant unless the kids wanted to take it over. Jeannie was living in Sacramento, oldest sister Pat Lee was in San Jose and their younger sister Bonnie Lim was in Redding.

Brother Ron Lim, also part owner, worked in the restaurant in high school, but then went off to college to become a pharmacist. For nearly 40 years, Lim owned Lim’s Pharmacy before retiring in 2017 after selling his business to Walgreens.

"I worked there since I was 8 years old," he said. "My dad told me when I was a teenager, whatever you want to do, don't do this. So I didn't."

Lim said the family appreciates the support Lim's Café has received for so many years.

"The family thanks everyone. All of our customers are basically like an extended family. For many families, we were the traditional once-a-week family meal for big occasions, especially holidays."

Jeannie Lim said operating the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, but the ability to do curbside pickup softened the financial hit. She believes the last several months, since around the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, have been especially difficult.

The Buzz: Restaurant location returning to Redding with dishes customers loved

“Some of our prices tripled, which was really hard,” she said of supply-chain issues. “We’re not the only ones struggling. The Sailing Boat (restaurant) sold.”

Kerri Chew has worked at Lim’s Café for 15 years. She also worked at the Far East Café for Lim’s uncle, Willy Yee, on Hilltop Drive years ago.

“I mean, I knew I wouldn’t be here forever, but I didn’t realize it was happening so fast,” Chew said. “I love this place. It’s my second home. It’s kind of surreal right now.”

The café's neon sign also has lit up North Market Street for generations.

"It comes with the building because it's attached, so I'm not sure what they're going to do," Jeannie Lim said when asked about the fate of the iconic beacon.

Sept. 6 will be the last day of business for Lim’s Café.

“I don’t know yet,” Lim said when asked if she’s planning anything for the last day. “We probably should do something. We should have a big blowout party.”

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Redding, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on Branstetter Fire in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 a.m. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road

Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Branstetter Fire in Shasta County, 33 acres, 90% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:24 A.M. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 90% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lim
actionnewsnow.com

RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 350 PG&E customers in west Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. 1:16 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 367 PG&E customers in west Redding on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 8:28 a.m., and power was restored around 1 p.m. The original estimated restoration time...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Caf#Ham And Eggs#Food Drink#Chinese#American#California Cattle Co#Lumberjacks
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] New Fire South of Redding

The Branstetter Fire started about 12:14 p.m. south of Redding in the area of Branstetter Lane and Cedars Lane. Cal Fire SHU reported the fire was 10 acres about 12:45 p.m. UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: According to Cal Fire SHU Unit, “#BranstetterFire is 18 acres and firefighters are making good progress. The fire cause has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.” The image below shows the origin spot.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Electrical issue causes fire at Anderson business

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Fire Department, CAL FIRE SHU and the Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire at an upholstery shop in Anderson Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 8:45 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the eves and front door of the business...
ANDERSON, CA
L.A. Weekly

David Brown Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Happy Valley Road [Redding, CA]

The deadly incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 273, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in traffic for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, 32-year-old Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said two other vehicles...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks

From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
CORNING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities

Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RED BLUFF, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
833
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy