Redding landmark Lim’s Café to close after nearly 90 years

Lim’s Café, Redding’s oldest restaurant that has served generations of customers, will close next week after nearly 90 years.

Jeannie Lim, one of four siblings who own the business founded by their father, Peter Lim, sat at the counter Tuesday morning. She said it’s difficult to let go.

“This is my father’s legacy, that’s why,” she said. “He came from China when he was really young. It was one of those success stories.”

Founded in 1933 on Tehama Street, Lim’s Café moved from Yuba Street, its second location, to North Market Street in 1957. It’s been serving up Chinese and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner ever since.

Larry Duncan, 74, eats breakfast at Lim’s about five days a week. He was getting his usual bowl of oatmeal on Tuesday.

“I like their ham and eggs, but I can’t have that anymore — plugs up the arteries. So, oatmeal it is,” Duncan said with a chuckle.

“I’m a very large supporter of mom-and-pop businesses and it’s kind of a shame that 90 years of history is ending. But all good things come to an end,” he added.

Local businessmen Jeff Garrett and Lon Tatom are buying the building. Garrett, who also owns Redding restaurants Jeff’s California Cattle Co. and Lumberjacks, said they purchased the property and plan to do deferred maintenance to fix up the building for another restaurant.

Garrett said the building was for sale and they look at it as an investment. Garrett and Tatom also recently purchased the Churn Creek Road building, which today is home to the restaurant Super Burrito.

“I think it’s a decent spot and I think another restaurant would do well there,” Garrett said of Lim’s.

Peter Lim opened his restaurant in 1933 on Tehama Street after immigrating from China. Lim also served in the Army in World War II. The restaurant opened before Shasta Dam was built.

North Market Street was a bustling thoroughfare when Lim's moved in 1957 to its current location.

"He built the café side, and you know this was (Highway) 99, and he was so busy, the next year he built the dining room," Jeannie Lim said.

Pictures of Peter Lim and their mother, May Lim, hang on the wall in the restaurant.

Lim remembers getting a call from her parents in the mid-1970s. They were going to sell the restaurant unless the kids wanted to take it over. Jeannie was living in Sacramento, oldest sister Pat Lee was in San Jose and their younger sister Bonnie Lim was in Redding.

Brother Ron Lim, also part owner, worked in the restaurant in high school, but then went off to college to become a pharmacist. For nearly 40 years, Lim owned Lim’s Pharmacy before retiring in 2017 after selling his business to Walgreens.

"I worked there since I was 8 years old," he said. "My dad told me when I was a teenager, whatever you want to do, don't do this. So I didn't."

Lim said the family appreciates the support Lim's Café has received for so many years.

"The family thanks everyone. All of our customers are basically like an extended family. For many families, we were the traditional once-a-week family meal for big occasions, especially holidays."

Jeannie Lim said operating the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, but the ability to do curbside pickup softened the financial hit. She believes the last several months, since around the start of the Russia-Ukraine War, have been especially difficult.

“Some of our prices tripled, which was really hard,” she said of supply-chain issues. “We’re not the only ones struggling. The Sailing Boat (restaurant) sold.”

Kerri Chew has worked at Lim’s Café for 15 years. She also worked at the Far East Café for Lim’s uncle, Willy Yee, on Hilltop Drive years ago.

“I mean, I knew I wouldn’t be here forever, but I didn’t realize it was happening so fast,” Chew said. “I love this place. It’s my second home. It’s kind of surreal right now.”

The café's neon sign also has lit up North Market Street for generations.

"It comes with the building because it's attached, so I'm not sure what they're going to do," Jeannie Lim said when asked about the fate of the iconic beacon.

Sept. 6 will be the last day of business for Lim’s Café.

“I don’t know yet,” Lim said when asked if she’s planning anything for the last day. “We probably should do something. We should have a big blowout party.”

