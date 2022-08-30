Read full article on original website
What is a Level 1 trauma center?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources saw seven incidents where boaters drove under the influence. Now, they’re seeing double these numbers. Officials are preparing for the Labor Day boating crowd this weekend. DNR wants boaters to have fun while being safe. Unfortunately, they’ve...
What to know as dove-hunting season opens in 2-state
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dove-hunting season opens Saturday in Georgia and South Carolina. “The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” said Alan Isler of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Spike in drunken boating raises risks, Ga. wardens warn
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Labor Day weekend is a popular time for people to enjoy themselves, and one of the activities many enjoy is getting out on the water. Still, boating can be dangerous when alcohol is involved. Law enforcement officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busy as usual, which...
Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
Ga., S.C. experts say new COVID boosters could prevent new surge
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health agencies across the two-state region are getting ready for the rollout of the new COVID boosters shots that offer more protection against newer and more contagious variants of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the new shots, paving the way for...
Kemp decides to renew suspension of Georgia’s gas tax
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through Oct. 12. With Georgia’s gas prices at the low end nationally and with Augusta prices at the low end in the Peach State, drivers here are probably getting some of the cheapest gas around.
How Georgians can register to vote, keep records updated
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining election officials across the country in recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month. In preparation for the upcoming November election, his office is encouraging all eligible voters to register to vote, all registered voters to ensure their registration is...
Roadway roundup: Ga., S.C. curb lane closures, boost DUI efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Labor Day weekend, troopers will be out looking for drunk drivers, and lane closures will be on hold – but not until crews get one last burst of work done at the state line ahead of the holiday. Georgia and South Carolina are once...
Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications for a program designed to help bring visitors to undiscovered parts of the state. The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural areas of the state, Department...
Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
Carter Center hopes Democrats, Republicans can work together on peaceful, fair elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Carter Center has launched a cross-partisan, grassroots effort it hopes will foster peaceful political engagement. The Georgia Democracy Resilience Network is, according to the center, a cross-partisan, grassroots effort co-led by veteran Republican strategist Leo Smith and Dr. Rashad Richey, a Democratic strategist, broadcaster, and national political analyst. The center said the network “will bring together civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from across the political spectrum to serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement around elections.”
2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
