Kyle City Council adopts $212.6M budget for 2022-23 with no change to property tax rate
Kyle City Council adopted the 2023-23 budget and tax rate Aug. 25. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) In a special meeting Aug. 25, Kyle City Council approved the $212.6 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The new budget also comes with the same tax rate set in the 2021-22 fiscal year at $0.5082 per $100 of assessed property value.
Cedar Park, Leander city councils to hold public hearings on FY 2022-23 tax rates, budgets
Leander and Cedar Park city councils will hold public hearings at the Sept. 1 meetings for the proposed budgets and tax rates. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Both Cedar Park and Leander city councils will hold public hearings for fiscal year 2022-23 tax rates and budgets at the Sept. 1 meetings.
Williamson County commissioners adopt budget, tax rate for FY 2022-23
Williamson County Commissioners approved the county's budget Aug. 30. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted Aug. 30 to adopt a $505 million budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, which includes $5 million for 47 new full-time positions. The county commissioners also set the tax rate of...
City fee decisions to shift how new development funds green space in Austin
City officials could vote on changes to parkland dedication fees this week. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) In Austin, residential builders are faced with a city requirement designed to offset new development with the community benefit of added green space. That parkland dedication process has collected either fees or actual land from developers to be used on park expansion such as neighborhood trails, pocket parks and other recreational improvements and may now be in line for a change.
San Marcos CISD approves tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
The San Marcos CISD board of trustees meets in the criminal justice room at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road, San Marcos. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved the property tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 at a meeting Aug. 15. The new tax rate is set at $1.133782 per $100 of assessed property value, lower than the FY 2021-22 tax rate set at $1.170782.
Hays CISD board approves a lower tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year
The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the lowest tax rate in recent years at a meeting Aug. 29. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a meeting Aug. 29. The new tax rate is set at $1.3423 per $100 of assessed property value, lower than the 2021-22 tax rate set at $1.3597.
New court in Williamson County receives its first judge
Williamson County Commissioners Court selected Will Ward, a felony prosecutor in the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, as the first judge of County Court at Law No. 5. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court appointed Will Ward on Aug. 30 to serve as the first County Court...
Eanes ISD student enrollment on the decline while Lake Travis, Leander ISDs trending upward
The Lake Travis-Westlake area has three school districts that have felt the effects of the pandemic. Located in the Westlake region, Eanes ISD is expecting 7,770 students to attend the district in 2022-23 across its nine campuses with about 600 teachers. Lake Travis ISD is a school district in western...
Comal County Veterans Treatment Court Program receives funding
The funding will provide veterans in Comal County with veterans treatment court services. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance presented $3.3 million in grants to 13 organizations in the San Antonio area Sept. 1, including the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court. Charles Stephens,...
Austin ISD data shows district progress on addressing disproportionate discipline, Black students continue to be over represented
AISD trustees discussed disciplinary data during a Sept. 1 meeting. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 1, Austin ISD officials presented disciplinary data to the board of trustees showing the district lags behind in reducing the disproportionate discipline of Black students but is making progress with special education students. Black...
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Privacy, public safety in focus as Austin officials push off vote on police license plate readers
The Austin Police Department had operated a license plate reader program in the past. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) City officials' final say on the possible return of police license plate readers was once again pushed off amid discussions of the program's public safety value and effects on Austinites' privacy. Automated...
NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
Here's what several changes to Austin's budget mean for taxpayers
Austin's August budget approval process included several relatively small funding items proposed by city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of modified police academies added in the budget. Austin's approved fiscal year 2022-23 budget came with several additions from City...
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Nonprofit A Kind Hart lends a hand at financial help in Lake Travis
Amber Hart (left) is the president and founder of A Kind Hart. In her years as a resident and Realtor in the Lake Travis area, Amber Hart said she has seen parts of the community in need of a helping hand. To remedy this, Hart founded the nonprofit organization A...
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
