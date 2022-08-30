ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

City fee decisions to shift how new development funds green space in Austin

City officials could vote on changes to parkland dedication fees this week. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) In Austin, residential builders are faced with a city requirement designed to offset new development with the community benefit of added green space. That parkland dedication process has collected either fees or actual land from developers to be used on park expansion such as neighborhood trails, pocket parks and other recreational improvements and may now be in line for a change.
San Marcos CISD approves tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23

The San Marcos CISD board of trustees meets in the criminal justice room at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road, San Marcos. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved the property tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 at a meeting Aug. 15. The new tax rate is set at $1.133782 per $100 of assessed property value, lower than the FY 2021-22 tax rate set at $1.170782.
Austin ISD data shows district progress on addressing disproportionate discipline, Black students continue to be over represented

AISD trustees discussed disciplinary data during a Sept. 1 meeting. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 1, Austin ISD officials presented disciplinary data to the board of trustees showing the district lags behind in reducing the disproportionate discipline of Black students but is making progress with special education students. Black...
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise

According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon

NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
