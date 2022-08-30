Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came in studio today with the pet of the week, named Queenie. Check out the video interview for all the details about Queenie, and head to the Bangor Humane Society’s website for supplemental adoption info.
Bangor Municipal Golf Course recognized by Audubon International for environmental work
BANGOR – Bangor Municipal Golf Course was recognized for it’s environmental excellence this week, retaining it’s title as a ‘Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary,’ one of just six courses in Maine with the designation. “It’s certainly kind of the cornerstone of what we do here,” said...
Brewer ground attack bullies Bangor in Week 1 win
BANGOR – It was a statement win for Brewer on Friday, downing their across-the-river rivals from Bangor 35-6 on the road to open the season. The Brewer defense recovered a Rams’ fumble on the first snap of the game, and it resulted in eight points for the Witches after Cameron Hughes would find the endzone from the Wildcat formation.
Sports Blitz Week 1: Play of the Night
FAIRFIELD – Skowhegan’s Tyler Annis has earned the Sports Blitz Week 1 Play of the Night. Already leading by a touchdown, Skowhegan’s Tyler Annis made it a 14-0 game, scoring on a jet sweep from beyond the 50 yard line.
LifeFlight to create new low-altitude flight routes
BANGOR — LifeFlight of Maine is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration in creating new low-level helicopter flight routes. For LifeFlight of Maine’s executive director Thomas Judge, this helps in providing the best service to citizens. “We know that instrument flight is the safest flight and the most...
University of Maine is working to combat PFAS
ORONO–Research is being done at the University of Maine to combat toxic chemicals that are being found nearly everywhere. They’re found in the clothes you wear, the packages your food comes in and the water you drink. According to Dr. Apul, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also know as...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
HERMON- A traffic stop in Hermon led to the seizure of more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. On August 24, a state trooper stopped Patrick Murico,29, of Lewiston for a traffic violation near mile marker 175 northbound in Hermon. After seeing several indicators of alleged criminal activity, the trooper went...
Maine offense overpowers Dartmouth to capture 1st win of season
ORONO – Maine field hockey had its home opener on Friday afternoon, downing Dartmouth 5-2 to earn their first win of the season. Maine entered Friday’s contest 0-2 on the year after falling to No. 25 UMass and No. 1 Northwestern this past weekend, but the Black Bears successfully defended home turf on Friday vs. Dartmouth.
Skowhegan makes statement with Week 1 win over rivaled Lawrence
FAIRFIELD – Skowhegan claimed a Week 1 win on Friday night downing Lawrence 41-21. The River Hawks controlled the game from the very first play when Adam Savage intercepted Michael Hamlin, eventually setting up a rushing touchdown of his own to make it an early 6-0 lead. They would add another on a jet-sweep touchdown run from Tyler Annis later in the half.
Hermon offense shines in Week 1 win over MCI
PITTSFIELD – Hermon was dominant in their season opening victory over MCI, defeating the Huskies 48-13. The Hawks took a 28-13 lead over MCI in the third quarter after quarterback Johnny Kokoska found sophomore WR Bruce Coulter for a long touchdown down the sideline. Hermon returns home next Friday...
Madison late score pushes them past Hampden in season opener, 16-14
HAMPDEN – Madison High School opened their 2022 football season on a high note, with a 16-14 win at Hampden Academy over the Broncos. With just over seven minutes to play, Bulldogs’ quarterback Quinn Cornforth scrambled out of the pocket and into the endzone to tie the game at 14, and rushed in the 2-point conversion to give his team the late lead.
