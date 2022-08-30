ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

The Strip in Tuscaloosa preparing for Bama home opener against Utah State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Alabama’s first football game of the season is Saturday night and businesses along The Strip in Tuscaloosa are ready to welcome back fans. If you think about it, this is the first time Alabama has started the season at home in a very long time, something pointed out by a business that depends on visitors and fans alike.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UAB working to better the fan experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

UAB defeats Alabama A&M 59-0 in first game of Bryant Vincent era

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first game of the Bryant Vincent era, UAB made a statement at Protective Stadium on September 1. The Blazers scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to a whopping 59-0 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Blazers accounted for four touchdowns...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather at times for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though a lot of us haven’t even seen any rain tonight, we are still tracking some widely scattered thundershowers on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Unfortunately, some isolated storms are causing lightning delays for the Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Mississippi State game in Starkville. All is dry in Tuscaloosa for now, but isolated showers could be nearby as the game ends. A few thundershowers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and conditions staying warm and muggy.
STARKVILLE, MS
wbrc.com

Birmingham hits 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 100 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 94 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant Denny Stadium#American Football#College Football#University Of Alabama
wbrc.com

Northport mayor lending a hand to Jackson, Mississippi

NORHTPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County leader is doing his part to help the people in Jackson, Mississippi, deal with major drinking water issues. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is collecting bottled water for a trip either Labor Day or the day after to our neighbors to the west. At...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of isolated showers remain on radar tonight; however, most areas will continue experiencing partly cloudy, very warm, and muggy conditions. The chance for an isolated shower will continue past midnight, especially in areas west of I-65. An upper-level system will be set up across the Southeast through Labor Day, which will allow disturbances to move through and increase our chances for rain and storms. The greatest coverage each day will be during the afternoon hours but there will also be showers in the morning, starting Sunday. Some of your outdoor plans could be impacted so pay attention to changing weather conditions. If you plan on attending the Alabama or Auburn football games, we encourage you to grab a poncho just in case it rains. Lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s. If you get a passing shower or storm, then your temperature will drop into the 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Muggier air & afternoon pop up showers & storms return Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shower can’t completely be ruled out across southeasternmost counties in Central Alabama, otherwise it will be dry tonight. Temperatures cool to the middle and upper 60s north and lower 70s elsewhere. Scattered clouds move in and will grow into scattered afternoon showers and storms on Friday. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s and feeling in the lower 90s due to the return of muggy air. If you are planning to watch a high school football game or attend the Doobie Brothers concert at Oak Mountain, the chance for a passing shower or storm will remain, so pack a poncho!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man. Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham. He’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Police say Johnson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews. It happened just before 6 a.m. The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while. No word on...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Family First Board Game Drive

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Helping Families Initiative (HFI) and the District Attorney’s Office for the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama have partnered together on a Community Impact Project for families. The project is called Family First Board Game Drive. The purpose of the project is to encourage the...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy