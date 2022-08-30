Read full article on original website
The Strip in Tuscaloosa preparing for Bama home opener against Utah State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Alabama’s first football game of the season is Saturday night and businesses along The Strip in Tuscaloosa are ready to welcome back fans. If you think about it, this is the first time Alabama has started the season at home in a very long time, something pointed out by a business that depends on visitors and fans alike.
‘It’s worth it’: Gardendale football managers’ selfless work helps fuel the Rockets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 Sideline is bringing you the Plays that Matter. In addition to the touchdowns and interceptions, we’ll show you the people making a difference off the field. This week you’ll meet two Gardendale football managers who make the plays that matter so their team...
UAB working to better the fan experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
Birmingham rideshare driver finding success during football season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is officially here and rideshare drivers are gearing up for some busy weekends. It’s a lucrative business and if you need some extra cash right now, it could be the way to go. Gary Camp has been a driver since 2016 and has...
UAB defeats Alabama A&M 59-0 in first game of Bryant Vincent era
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first game of the Bryant Vincent era, UAB made a statement at Protective Stadium on September 1. The Blazers scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to a whopping 59-0 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Blazers accounted for four touchdowns...
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather at times for Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though a lot of us haven’t even seen any rain tonight, we are still tracking some widely scattered thundershowers on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Unfortunately, some isolated storms are causing lightning delays for the Auburn game at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Mississippi State game in Starkville. All is dry in Tuscaloosa for now, but isolated showers could be nearby as the game ends. A few thundershowers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and conditions staying warm and muggy.
Birmingham hits 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 100 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 94 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
Heating and air experts catching a breath after their busiest summer ever
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When we last spoke with local heating and air specialists, several were forecasting their busiest summer ever. In June, phones were ringing off the hook for On Time Service. “It was the busiest summer we have ever had,” said On Time Service Owner Kerry Adkins.
Northport mayor lending a hand to Jackson, Mississippi
NORHTPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County leader is doing his part to help the people in Jackson, Mississippi, deal with major drinking water issues. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is collecting bottled water for a trip either Labor Day or the day after to our neighbors to the west. At...
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of isolated showers remain on radar tonight; however, most areas will continue experiencing partly cloudy, very warm, and muggy conditions. The chance for an isolated shower will continue past midnight, especially in areas west of I-65. An upper-level system will be set up across the Southeast through Labor Day, which will allow disturbances to move through and increase our chances for rain and storms. The greatest coverage each day will be during the afternoon hours but there will also be showers in the morning, starting Sunday. Some of your outdoor plans could be impacted so pay attention to changing weather conditions. If you plan on attending the Alabama or Auburn football games, we encourage you to grab a poncho just in case it rains. Lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s. If you get a passing shower or storm, then your temperature will drop into the 70s.
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
FIRST ALERT: Muggier air & afternoon pop up showers & storms return Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shower can’t completely be ruled out across southeasternmost counties in Central Alabama, otherwise it will be dry tonight. Temperatures cool to the middle and upper 60s north and lower 70s elsewhere. Scattered clouds move in and will grow into scattered afternoon showers and storms on Friday. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s and feeling in the lower 90s due to the return of muggy air. If you are planning to watch a high school football game or attend the Doobie Brothers concert at Oak Mountain, the chance for a passing shower or storm will remain, so pack a poncho!
Birmingham Police looking for missing man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man. Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham. He’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Police say Johnson...
Birmingham, Trussville join Norfolk Southern to improve quality of life around railroads
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crossing Elimination Planning act is exactly what it sounds like. With the help of federal funding, the city of Birmingham, Trussville and Norfolk Southern are looking at ways to improve the quality of life driving and living near railroads. Birmingham City Council member Darrell O’Quinn...
18-wheeler catches fire, slows traffic on I-459NB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler caught on fire I-459 NB Friday morning at Exit 10: AL150/John Hawkins Pkwy in Hoover, according to Algo Traffic crews. It happened just before 6 a.m. The accident closed the right lane and slowed traffic in the area for a while. No word on...
Family First Board Game Drive
PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Helping Families Initiative (HFI) and the District Attorney’s Office for the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama have partnered together on a Community Impact Project for families. The project is called Family First Board Game Drive. The purpose of the project is to encourage the...
Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
9/11 relic sits in Tuscaloosa County schoolhouse for academic year
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County school is making plans to bring history closer to home to hundreds of students. The big ‘reveal’ will take place at Taylorville Primary School, a Pre-K through Second school. The object is meant to teach, not frighten the little ones.
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi. ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,. Investigators in Alabama and...
UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
