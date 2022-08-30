BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A couple of isolated showers remain on radar tonight; however, most areas will continue experiencing partly cloudy, very warm, and muggy conditions. The chance for an isolated shower will continue past midnight, especially in areas west of I-65. An upper-level system will be set up across the Southeast through Labor Day, which will allow disturbances to move through and increase our chances for rain and storms. The greatest coverage each day will be during the afternoon hours but there will also be showers in the morning, starting Sunday. Some of your outdoor plans could be impacted so pay attention to changing weather conditions. If you plan on attending the Alabama or Auburn football games, we encourage you to grab a poncho just in case it rains. Lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s. If you get a passing shower or storm, then your temperature will drop into the 70s.

