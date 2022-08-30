Last meeting: Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Blountville, Tenn.) Which version of West Ridge shows up? The dudes that walloped Volunteer in Week 1 or the group that got dominated in a 33-0 loss to Daniel Boone last week. … For that matter, which Science Hill squad will be present? The guys who opened the season with a quality victory over Elizabethton or the unit that got owned 48-6 by Anderson County last week. … West Ridge’s offense committed three turnovers and managed just 76 total yards against Boone in getting blanked for the second time in program history. … West Ridge must control the ball, sustain drives and get back to smashmouth football. If not, it could be a long night for the Wolves in Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO