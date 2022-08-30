Read full article on original website
Watch Now - Unique local gifting company wins new location in Kingsport
ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into a brick-and-mortar space outside of town. Cassie Rowe, who owns and operates Abingdon Gifting Company on West Main Street, will open a new pop-up shop...
Nine from Southwest Virginia make Virginia 500 list
Nine residents of Southwest Virginia were recently included in the Virginia 500, a listing by Virginia Business magazine of the 500 most powerful, influential leaders in business, government, politics and education. Candidates were chosen in 20 different categories including agriculture, economic development, energy, finance, government, law, manufacturing, media, real estate...
Region sees first weekly decline in COVID cases all summer
This region recorded its first weekly decline in new cases of COVID-19 this summer, fueled by a 25% reduction across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. The total number of new cases dropped 12% across the region in recent days despite some sharp increases in parts of Southwest Virginia. The region also reported 25 new COVID deaths for the second consecutive week. Deaths are historically a lagging indicator, meaning those numbers rise in the weeks following increased reports of cases.
Lester appointed to Radford Board of Visitors
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed of Tyler W. Lester, of Abingdon, Virginia to the Radford University Board of Visitors. Lester serves as legislative director for Virginia Senator Todd Pillion and served as his legislative aide while a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from March 2016 to January 2020. Lester is a 2015 graduate of Radford University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He has served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2017.
Our View | Just hear that train a‑comin’
The proof is in the numbers: Virginians are all in on passenger rail travel. Virginia’s six Amtrak passenger train routes saw a record 110,000 passengers in July and a 30% increase over the previous month. Finally, Americans seem to be joining our European brethren who have been utilizing robust...
Gilbert named controller for WCSA
Dwain Gilbert has been named controller for the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA), the third-largest water and wastewater utility in Southwest Virginia. In his new role, Gilbert directs WCSA’s financial affairs, including the budget, financial reports and forecasts, and rates and fees, and serves as a member of the capital improvement funding, planning and leadership teams.
Abingdon boys, girls win in Becky Selfe Invitational cross country
The high school cross country season is just a couple of weeks old, but the Abingdon Falcons appear up to speed. Southwest Virginia’s elite distance-running program put together another stellar showing in sweeping the girls and boys team titles and individual championships at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational at Sugar Hollow Park.
First day of school will be Aug. 7 in Sullivan County for 2023-24 school year
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The 2023-2024 Sullivan County Schools calendar was approved Thursdays School Board meeting. The new school year will begin Monday, Aug. 7 next year. Evelyn Rafalowski, the director of schools for Sullivan County, provided the board with a summary of key dates and vacation breaks included in the 2023-2023 calendar.
Concord slips by Emory & Henry, 27-20
EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry College certainly showed visiting Concord University – along with a capacity crowd assembled at Nicewonder Field inside Fred Selfe Athletic Stadium – that it belonged within the formidable Division II ranks Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Lions, on the other hand, demonstrated...
History With Hayes: Former Tazewell star George Grimes had an interesting life
George Grimes might be the best athlete from Southwest Virginia you’ve never heard of. Sure, there are several folks aware that he was a multi-sport star at Tazewell High School and an article about his exploits appears on the website dedicated to the Bulldogs’ football program. There are...
Virginia Energy closes four mine portals near Coeburn
The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) closed four mine portals very close to several homes just outside of the town limits of Coeburn, Virginia recently. Mine portals are openings created by underground coal mining. Open mine portals are dangerous to the public as often they house dangerous gases. Residents...
New day center works to connect homeless with resources
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol’s new day center is up and running and helping to provide resources for the city’s homeless population. Staffed and operated by Family Promise of Bristol, A Place to Be – as it’s called – is a place where the city’s unhoused can go to refresh, recharge and seek help. Since it opened at the Salvation Army in July, the number of people seeking help at the newly formed day center has exceeded expectations, according to Sam Ferguson, the case manager and director of A Place to Be.
Sullivan School Board begins work to find new director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee School Board, has begun a search to replace Evelyn Rafalowski, who will be leaving the Sullivan director of school's position June 30, 2023. The board began the process by submitting its search criteria for a new director of schools to the Tennessee...
Friday Night's High School Football Picks
Last meeting: Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Blountville, Tenn.) Which version of West Ridge shows up? The dudes that walloped Volunteer in Week 1 or the group that got dominated in a 33-0 loss to Daniel Boone last week. … For that matter, which Science Hill squad will be present? The guys who opened the season with a quality victory over Elizabethton or the unit that got owned 48-6 by Anderson County last week. … West Ridge’s offense committed three turnovers and managed just 76 total yards against Boone in getting blanked for the second time in program history. … West Ridge must control the ball, sustain drives and get back to smashmouth football. If not, it could be a long night for the Wolves in Johnson City.
Prep Football: Tennessee High downs Pulaski County, 35-28, gives Josh Holt his first head-coaching win
PULASKI, Va. – Despite turning in a flawless second-half defensive performance Friday night on Joel Hicks Field inside Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium, visiting Tennessee High was still eager to learn new techniques during post-game festivities. And after missing Viking head coach Josh Holt on two water bath attempts, Viking...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Carroll County wins volleyball tournament
The Carroll County Cavaliers swept host Patrick Henry 25-8, 25-18 in the title match of Saturday’s Rebel Classic volleyball tournament in Emory, Virginia. Natalie Harris had 14 assists and seven aces in the finals, while Madison Lyons slammed down six kills for the team directed by veteran head coach Cindy Edwards.
Prep Roundup: Christiansburg, Rural Retreat, Lee High win Thursday night football games; Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Golf as well
Christiansburg scored two touchdowns during a 68-second span in the first quarter and that put Abingdon in a hole the Falcons couldn’t crawl out of as the Blue Demons posted a 22-13 non-district football triumph on Thursday night in the New River Valley. Cam Cooper ripped off a 72-yard...
Schools, students continue coping with COVID
Washington County Virginia Public Schools (WCS) is reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases less than a month into the school year. Since starting on Aug. 9, the school system has recorded 485 COVID cases among staff and students, according to Paula Nichols, school health coordinator and head nurse. “We have been...
Patrick Henry downs Lebanon, 48-24
LEBANON, Va. – It’s only the second week of the high school football season, but anytime you can pick up a district road win…it’s a big deal. In an offensive explosion, Patrick Henry handed Lebanon a 48-24 setback at Harry Stuart Field on Friday night. “I...
Bristol's new duckpin bowling alley plans to open in a few weeks
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Construction of Pins & Friends, a the duckpin bowling venue in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, is in its final stages, but will pause work on the site temporarily for the Rhythm and Roots festival weekend. Chip Zimmerman, who co-owns Pins and Friends alongside his friend Martin Robinette,...
