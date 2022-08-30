Read full article on original website
thecarrollnews.com
Cana man charged following armed standoff
A Cana man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and numerous other offenses after an armed standoff Aug. 30 in Cana. According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wagon Trail in Cana at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 30 in reference to a 9-1-1 call. According to Kemp, the arriving deputy was shot at from a person within the residence.
WSLS
Suspect taken into custody after shooting at Carroll County deputy, authorities say
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A suspect has been taken into custody after shooting at a Carroll County deputy, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened on Tuesday at about 4 a.m. on Wagon Trail in the Cana area of the county. Authorities say...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. residents react to arrest of wanted fugitive following weeks-long search
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to the collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies, a manhunt spanning 19 days and multiple counties came to an end in Dublin on Tuesday with the arrest of a fugitive. According to Virginia State Police, on Aug. 11, the Botetourt County...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
wfxrtv.com
Stolen car found, NC man arrested after Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a traffic stop led to multiple charges against a North Carolina man earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was on patrol in the Cana community when they noticed a vehicle...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident in Blacksburg early this morning
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
WSLS
Disabled tractor trailer cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:15 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. A disabled tractor trailer is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, VDOT said. Authorities said the tractor trailer is at mile marker 59.5. Motorists can continue to expect delays throughout Friday evening while...
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
pmg-va.com
Floyd man wrecks, charged with DWI in Carroll
DUGSPUR — A Floyd County man is facing charges after a turbulent motor vehicle crash this past weekend. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 3:31 a.m near 7296 Floyd Pike in the Dugspur community of Carroll County. Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Carroll County Fire Rescue, along with assistance from the Virginia State Police.
WSET
Wanted fugitive out of Montgomery, Craig Co. found in a backyard bus, arrested
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A wanted fugitive out of Montgomery and Craig County is finally in custody, thanks to a tip from a Dublin resident. The Dublin Police Department said on Tuesday, a citizen called police and said that based on photos from the local news, he said he saw someone that looked like Shawn Tolbert.
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
All lanes open on I-81 South in Wythe County
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the clean-up operation is taking place just north of the Rural Retreat exit. Only one southbound lane of I-81 is open at the moment and there are currently backups for six miles before the site of the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
Winston-Salem utilities worker dies after crash on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died on Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over around 11:30 p.m. […]
