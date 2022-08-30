ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cana, VA

Cana man charged following armed standoff

A Cana man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and numerous other offenses after an armed standoff Aug. 30 in Cana. According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wagon Trail in Cana at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 30 in reference to a 9-1-1 call. According to Kemp, the arriving deputy was shot at from a person within the residence.
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
Fatal accident in Blacksburg early this morning

(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Disabled tractor trailer cleared on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:15 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. A disabled tractor trailer is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, VDOT said. Authorities said the tractor trailer is at mile marker 59.5. Motorists can continue to expect delays throughout Friday evening while...
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
Floyd man wrecks, charged with DWI in Carroll

DUGSPUR — A Floyd County man is facing charges after a turbulent motor vehicle crash this past weekend. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 3:31 a.m near 7296 Floyd Pike in the Dugspur community of Carroll County. Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Carroll County Fire Rescue, along with assistance from the Virginia State Police.
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
