City of Jackson Construction Update September 2, 2022
Greenwood Avenue reopened to traffic this week. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Construction to replace lead service lines on E Michigan Avenue is scheduled to commence on or about next Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The purpose of this project is to remove all lead pipe from the service pipes that...
Jackson News Briefs September 2, 2022
Alro Steel has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Access Metals in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 30, 2022. Founded in 2006 by Yolanda Drenner, Access Metals is a service center specializing in small orders with quick and competitive service to customers in manufacturing, machining, and fabricating. This purchase will allow Alro to grow our customer base in the eastern United States while providing improved service for cut-to-size metals.
Thursday, September 1, 2022
LIVE High School Football. Grand Ledge vs Jackson. Pre-game at 6:45 PM, opening kickoff at 7 PM. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend, live from Withington Stadium. Game replay at 10 PM. All new Thursday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Science Chair,...
Events of Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Morning Movies at the Concord Branch. 11 AM. Stop by the Jackson District Library Concord...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 1, 2022
Grass Lake at Whitmore Lake Quad: The Warriors finished 2-1 on the night with wins over Britton-Deerfield and Whitmore Lake. Olivia Turner finished with 16 kills and Mia Buttigieg tallied 43 assists for Grass Lake. Boys soccer. Onsted 5, Jackson Christian 1. Girls golf. East Jackson Invitational (Calderone): Lumen Christi...
Events of Friday, September 2, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. BOMM Band at Ironbark. 7 PM to 10 PM. Join us for the Americana and bluegrass...
