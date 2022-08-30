Alro Steel has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Access Metals in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 30, 2022. Founded in 2006 by Yolanda Drenner, Access Metals is a service center specializing in small orders with quick and competitive service to customers in manufacturing, machining, and fabricating. This purchase will allow Alro to grow our customer base in the eastern United States while providing improved service for cut-to-size metals.

