One person is dead, while two others were injured in Cattaraugus County as the result of a crash involving three vehicles early Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Route 417 in the Town of Portville shortly before 1:30 AM. An investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. The Jeep was propelled forward across a lawn and fatally struck a 19-year-old man. The truck continued and hit a parked sedan before also going across the lawn. One or both of the vehicles also hit two females, ages 18 and 16. The 18-year-old was transported to ECMC, where she is in critical condition, while the 16-year-old was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Deputies have not released any names at this time. They noted that the presence of intoxicants is suspected. The investigation is ongoing. State Police assisted at the scene.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO