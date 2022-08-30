Read full article on original website
Related
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier
(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
wnynewsnow.com
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:. Viewers with weather related photos or videos are...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County DPF Announces Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event in Falconer
The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities will hold a household hazardous waste drop-off event on Saturday, September 17th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the County DPF Building on North Work Street in Falconer. The event allows residents to dispose of hazardous chemicals free of charge. Some of the items accepted include used antifreeze, fluorescent tube lights, flammable adhesives, flammable solvents, paint thinner, mineral spirits, deck cleaners, non-empty aerosol cans, flammable floor polish, herbicides, pesticides, chemistry sets and pool chemicals. Please note that businesses cannot participate in this event, as it's only offered to households.
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
Missing Cattaraugus County 57-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Amy Hill and her dog, Tucker, have been found safe, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office announced. RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday. Amy Hill was last seen at her Bowen Road home around 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Though […]
I-86 reopened after semi truck leaves road, rolls down embankment
Update: I-86 has reopened following the accident. If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace. A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie). The semi truck left […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown BPU Garbage and Recycling Collection Delayed Due to Labor Day Holiday
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. In addition, garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday. Due to the Labor Day holiday, Monday's garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, September 6. In the same way, Tuesday collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday to Friday; and Friday collection to Saturday, September 10th. Meanwhile, the BPU Yard Waste Site will be open until 1:00 PM today, even though it is the Labor Day holiday weekend. The site is also open on Wednesdays from 4:00-7:00 PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Runaway semi rolls across I-90 off ramp, blocks traffic
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A runaway semi rolled across an I-90 off ramp in Erie County, blocking traffic early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police Girard reported Friday that a 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Kenworth T680 (semi truck) stopped along the I-90 eastbound off ramp at exit 6 (East Springfield; Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County, on […]
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
chautauquatoday.com
Three-Vehicle Crash Kills One, Injures Two in Cattaraugus County
One person is dead, while two others were injured in Cattaraugus County as the result of a crash involving three vehicles early Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Route 417 in the Town of Portville shortly before 1:30 AM. An investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. The Jeep was propelled forward across a lawn and fatally struck a 19-year-old man. The truck continued and hit a parked sedan before also going across the lawn. One or both of the vehicles also hit two females, ages 18 and 16. The 18-year-old was transported to ECMC, where she is in critical condition, while the 16-year-old was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Deputies have not released any names at this time. They noted that the presence of intoxicants is suspected. The investigation is ongoing. State Police assisted at the scene.
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19-year-old dies, others injured after truck hits parked Jeep in Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 417 in the Town of Portville. Following investigation, it was determined a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. As a […]
I-90 reopens after morning rollover accident
A portion of I-90 was completely shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle rollover accident. The rollover took place at mile marker 8, westbound on Interstate 90. Initial calls went out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver and his dog were entrapped inside of […]
erienewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Triathlon, Parades to Highlight Cassadaga Labor Day Festival
The Village of Cassadaga is gearing up for its annual Labor Day Festival. The three-day event kicks off Saturday morning and continues through Monday afternoon. Cindy Flaherty, who is with Citizens for a Better Cassadaga, was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. She says the kickoff event for the festival will be at 8:00 AM, with the CassadagaMan Triathlon & AquaBike...
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322
The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
Comments / 1