ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash

Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
BOLTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivia, NC
City
Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Crime & Safety
WECT

Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Leland Police
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
LONGS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy