Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.

BOLTON, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO