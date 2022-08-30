Read full article on original website
WECT
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash
Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school, police chief says; student arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another is hurt after a fight ended in a stabbing at an Onslow County high school, according to the chief of the Jacksonville Police Department. In a news conference around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said it started...
WECT
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United’s new initiative shines light on crime prevention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s looking a bit brighter for Port City United’s Director Cedrick Harrison and his community. A New Hanover County agency, which focuses on finding ways to improve communities, rolled out a new way to shine a light on areas to prevent criminal activity.
Student dead, 2 injured in attack at Jacksonville high school
A student has died after an apparent stabbing at a Jacksonville high school, according to police. A student and a teacher were also injured.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
