ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Strongsville, OH
Accidents
Strongsville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Strongsville, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berea, OH
WKYC

Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, OH
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility

A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Investigation#Heavy Fire#Accident
cleveland19.com

Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
WILLARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

The buck stops -- and eventually gets freed -- in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- First responders in Parma are used to being dispatched to calls involving deer; however, an incident on Wednesday (Aug. 31) was definitely a first. It turned out a fairly large seven-point buck had its leg stuck on a Polish National Catholic Cemetery fence near Walters Grove. Both Parma fire and police departments were on the scene.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy