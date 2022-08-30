ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo food truck owners help local church make up for lost charity funds

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
Pueblo’s Food Truck Union is helping a local church make the best of an unfortunate situation after the church was unable to renew a state fair parking lot lease it used in past years to raise money for community charities.

Calvary Church, according to pastor Tim Meissler, historically handled state fair parking at all lots outside of the state fairgrounds but in recent years had “whittled it down” to run only the lot directly attached to the church.

The church owns only a small portion of that lot. The rest is owned by the state-run historical society History Colorado and was leased annually by the church.

During the fair each year, Calvary used the parking lot — which it leased for around $16,000 to $18,000 a year, Meissler said — to allow fairgoers to park there on a donation basis.

Anything collected through the lot beyond the lease price was donated by the church to groups like the Salvation Army, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, local homeless shelters and soup kitchens, and to fund Thanksgiving food boxes. The church raised $32,000 for community charities last year.

“Whether they could pay $1 or $10, we were happy with that because we just wanted to get help for the people who need it on a day-to-day basis,” Meissler said. “Running a parking lot was not glamorous, not evangelical, but we knew every dollar we could make we could give away to someone in need."

The state fair authority has taken over managing the parking lot for History Colorado. Last year, the church agreed to pay $20,000 to the state fair authority to lease the lot, which “was the highest we had ever paid the state,” Miessler said.

When it came time to negotiate the lease this year, an agreement could not be reached.

Miessler said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller asked the church to collect a set $15 parking fee and then the state would pay the church a portion of the proceeds as an independent contractor.

“That would make us a business,” Miessler said. “We are a charitable nonprofit, which is why we always operated the parking lot on a donation basis.”

Miessler refused to have the church serve as a subcontractor and said Stoller refused to offer a lease like the church had in the past.

“We wanted to renew with (Miessler) this year and negotiated in good faith,” said Olga Robak, state fair director of communications. “We offered a decent proposal, but (Miessler) ended up walking away from negotiations.”

Miessler disputed that he walked away, pointing out he was only given an offer he couldn’t legally take.

Partnership with Food Truck Union set to benefit both parties

By leasing parking spots in the small portion of the lot Calvary Church owns, the Food Truck Union is helping the church “make the best of a really cruddy situation,” Miessler said.

In exchange for use of the lot, the union members will make a donation to the church to help with its charity missions.

“We will be down more than 75% of what we made last year, but it still will be $5,000 or $6,000 we can give away,” he said.

Miessler said what hurts him the most is knowing that the church will be unable to meet its goal of donating 100 Thanksgiving food boxes it had hoped to distribute through local schools to families in need this year.

“It is taking food out of people’s mouths that need it. We have a compassionate church that is always looking to give,” Miessler said.

“It is what it is. Whatever we get we are happy to give away.”

The Food Truck Union will bring about 15 trucks to the church at 5 Tulane St., across from the Colorado State Fairgrounds’ Prairie Avenue main gate from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The union has about 50 food trucks, and all but one call Pueblo County home, said Andee Ames, marketing director for the union.

The food trucks offer everything from baked goods and coffee to barbecue, Indian food, buffalo dishes, pizza, chicken wings, pork chops, tacos, burgers and more.

There will be a few parking spots left open on site for those who want to grab to-go orders. The truck owners also plan to continue their usual practice of setting up shop from 11 a.m. to when it gets dark on Friday at Mineral Palace Park, 1600 N. Santa Fe Ave., and 1 p.m. to dark Sunday at City Park, 800 Goodnight Ave., to round out the weekend’s offerings.

Miessler asked the Food Truck Union to staff the portion of the parking lot the church owns during the fair “to offer a more affordable choice and healthy, fresh foods,” Ames said.

“This also allows a lot of local chefs to spend more time in town instead of traveling to Colorado Springs or Denver to work,” she said.

Miessler said the arrangement offers food truck purveyors an option to sell food during the fair at a time when they “can’t afford to get into the state fair (as vendors.)”

“We want to show the community and the trucks we support them,” Miessler said.

“These owners put their whole life force into these trucks, with cool concepts that could at some point become a brick-and-mortar business, but for now they struggle through life on the road faithfully,” Ames said.

The food truck owners also wanted to help the church recoup some funds for its charities because “that is what’s best for Pueblo,” Ames said.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

The Pueblo Chieftain

