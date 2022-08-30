ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Update: Swimming advisory lifted at Midtown Beach in Palm Beach

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
 7 days ago

UPDATE: A swimming advisory was lifted Thursday at Midtown Beach after new tests by the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County showed the water quality to again be at safe levels, according to a town release.

The advisory was issued Tuesday after a sampling found Enterococci bacteria.

ORIGINAL STORY: A swimming advisory has been issued at Midtown Beach and two other nearby beaches after water samples were found to have Enterococci bacteria, town and Department of Health officials said Tuesday.

A release from the town said a saltwater quality sampling on Tuesday found  Enterococci bacteria, which normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of Enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage, the release said.

Previous coverage: Swimming advisory lifted at Palm Beach's Midtown Beach

The test result came back with a high Enterococci Level of 201. A poor rating is given when more than 70.5 or greater Enterococcus colony forming units are detected per 100 ml of marine water.

>> 2021 advisory: Midtown Beach water warning issued in November

"The Health Department considers this a potential health risk to the bathing public," the town release stated.

New water samples were to be collected Wednesday by the Health Department but results were not available at press time.  . The advisory will remain in place until "bacterial levels return to normal."

Water advisories also were issued for Lake Worth Beach and Ocean Inlet Park, which received poor rankings from water samples taken Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has been conducting saltwater quality sampling since 2002, as part of the Florida Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

A water advisory was in effect for three days after being issued in November at Midtown Beach. Health advisories also were issued at the time for Riviera Beach, Carlin Park in Jupiter, Phil Foster park, Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach.

For information on the beach, contact Palm Beach Fire Rescue Division Chief Sean Baker at 561-227-6433. For questions on the Florida Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program, contact the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County at 561-274-3187 or 561-837-5988, or visit the Department of Health’s Internet Beach Water Quality website www.doh.state.fl.us (click on the drop down arrow next to “Choose Subject” and then select “Beach Water Quality”).

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Update: Swimming advisory lifted at Midtown Beach in Palm Beach

