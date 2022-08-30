ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cameron Smith admits money 'was definitely a factor' in his decision to quit the PGA Tour for LIV Golf... as the Open Champion pens a $100m deal to become Saudi-backed tour's biggest signing yet

By David Kent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Open champion Cameron Smith claims he ‘couldn’t ignore’ the money on offer after joining LIV Golf.

Smith’s switch to the Saudi-backed circuit was finally confirmed yesterday, along with those of fellow Australian Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

All six players are set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Boston this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUCH0_0hbYuAn300
Australian duo Cameron Smith (left) and Marc Leishman (right) have signed up for LIV Golf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EH58o_0hbYuAn300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2furQM_0hbYuAn300
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has banned rebels as soon as they play first LIV event

Smith’s move had been on the cards ever since he refused to answer questions about joining LIV after winning the 150th Open at St Andrews.

It is particularly damaging for the Tour given he is only 29 and arguably approaching his peak.

Reports suggested Smith, the world No2, could receive $100million (£82.8m) for making the switch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OZ3a_0hbYuAn300
Rory McIlroy (right) attempted to 'inform' Smith (left) about the future plans of the PGA Tour after his Open victory in July - but it had little effect in getting him to spurn LIV Golf advances

‘(Money) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that,’ Smith said.

‘The biggest thing for me is (LIV’s) schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there.’

Smith joins a host of other top names to defect, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, as well as European Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sZbB_0hbYuAn300
 Smith is the reigning British Open champion as he poses with the Claret Jug last month

