Emma Raducanu's reign as US Open champion is OVER as Brit's title defense ends in the first round following a straight-sets defeat by world No. 40 Alize Cornet under the lights in New York

Emma Raducanu’s reign as US Open champion is over and she will abruptly return to the ranks after a first round defeat to French veteran Alize Cornet.

On a windswept night in New York the Kent teenager could not replicate the extraordinary events of twelve months ago and ceded the trophy at the first time of asking.

Cornet won 6-3 6-3 in 102 minutes and although there was plenty of resistance, it was not backed up by sufficient consistency in tricky conditions.

The versatile, unpredictable game of the talented veteran proved too much with Raducanu making 31 unforced errors in a match that was full of them. She could not find her serve either, and joined the many illustrious names who have fallen to Cornet over her long career.

Raducanu was perhaps hindered by the resurgence of blisters on her finger, but it might not be a bad thing for her ranking to now settle at a level which will require rebuilding.

Certainly the pressures will be less as she goes down to around number 80 after this, more than 2000 points having dropped off her computer tally.

Raducanu had been waiting nearly 50 weeks for this moment and was obliged to hang on for a further half hour due to an overrun to the day session on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She might have expected an immediate return to Arthur Ashe but had to settle for the secondary arena on an evening which had strong winds with a hint of rain in the air.

Cornet was one of the more difficult draws the British player could have had, ranked just outside the seedings at number 40 and in strong form this summer. Her run of playing 63 consecutive Majors began when Raducanu was aged only four.

The defending champion received a roaring ovation when walking onto the court with tape on her fingers immediately noticeable. From the outset it was clear how the gusts were going to be a major factor.

With the wind coming from behind, Cornet threw in two double faults at the end playing towards the Mets stadium and Raducanu went a break up.

That end, which had ex-Wimbledon champion Virginia Wade down near the front, was difficult to hold from and Raducanu was immediately broken back.

There were five breaks in all in the first set, although both players did a good job at controlling the ball. Cornet’s excellent touch saw her hit three exquisite lobs to frustrate the British number one when she was in a winning position.

Raducanu broke back at 4-2 but then struggled to control the ball to fall behind again, and Cornet just about closed it out to become the first player to take a set off the Kent teenager at Flushing Meadows.

The end of the set prompted a familiar call from Raducanu from the physio to tend to her blisters, which also reared up nearly nine months ago in Australia.

After the hiatus she was broken straightaway, but then levelled when Cornet appeared to be partially distracted by the roof closing overhead with raindrops starting to fall.

Three games went the teenager’s way to reach 3-1 as the double faults ratcheted up from the French player, but the kind of Raducanu Roll seen a year ago did not materialise.

There is still much work to be done before becoming the finished article, and the process could be easier living more in the shadows.

02:39

Goodnight!

Emma Raducanu does not stick around for long despite the demand for autographs court-side.

It feels like 6-3, 6-3 does not tell the entire story that unfolded on the Louis Armstrong court this evening.

Raducanu provided some resistance and dug deep to break Cornet at times but ultimately it was not enough as she ended up being second best.

01:29

CORNET WINS THE FIRST SET! Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet* 3-6

0-30 to Raducanu and Cornet throws her racket to the floor in frustration.

The Racket throw appears to have released some tension for Cornet however as she wins the next two points. 30-30.

What resilience from Cornet! Raducanu has her slipping and sliding all over the court but Cornet digs deep to win the rally on the 25th shot. Set point.

Another tense rally as the pair battle it out from the backline but it is Cornet who prevails as Raducanu nets.

The veteran wins the opening set! Not a bad performance from the Raducanu but the defending champion was just outplayed in the rallies.

Can she bounce back in the second?

01:17

RADUCANU BREAKS BACK! Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet* 3-4

A gripping rally, that seems like it will never end, is finally won by Raducanu at the net as she flicks across court and Cornet can't meet it. Deuce.

But Raducanu can only send a powerful shot from Cornet long and the World No 40 has the advantage but the defending champ hangs in there and claws it back to a second deuce.

A double fault from Cornet - her fifth of the match - brings up advantage and break point for Raducanu. She pounces on the opportunity. Cornet shanks a forehand wide and Raducanu gets the crucial break back.

Four breaks in this set and it's Raducanu to serve.

00:43

RADUCANU BREAKS! Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet* 1-0

The French player wins the first point of the match as Raducanu nets

Cornet then double faults and Raducanu edges ahead. 15-30.

Cornet levels to 30-30 but yet another double fault brings up an early break point for Raducanu.

But a smashed overhead volley at the net from Cornet beats Raducanu who darts the other way. Smart play from Cornet and it's deuce.

The French player has advantage but an incredible backhand down the line just squeezes in and Raducanu claws it back to a second deuce.

Cornet fires a forehand long and it's Raducanu once again with break point. And this time she doesn't waste it as Cornet faults on the first serve before going long once again to hand Raducanu the first game and first break of the match.

23:54

Not long to go!

The Louis Armstrong court has just been cleared for Raducanu and Cornet to take the stage.

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner has just defeated Daniel Altmaier in a thrilling five-set contest and next up is the defending champ.

23:49

23:27

23:20

'It honestly feels like I've never left': Time has flown but not for Raducanu

Almost a year ago Raducanu won the US Open without dropping a set and while time has flown by, the British teen says it's like she never left.

'Twelve months, it's obviously a bit of a long time, but, coming back here, it honestly feels like I've never left,' she said.

'Coming to the city, it's just gone so quickly. So much has happened but I feel like I was here yesterday or last week. It's a really strange feeling. I've obviously learned a lot but time flies.'

Raducanu is coming into the match on the back of impressive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka and she believes she is edging towards her best level again.

'There's been tournaments for sure where I wasn't doing that but I'm very pleased with Cincinnati, how I was able to, and I think to see the rewards that brings, playing Serena and Vika back to back and having a pretty tight match against Jessie, my level was definitely showing some positive signs,' she said.

'Results and wins, they don't come by often but obviously when they do you have to really cherish it and take the positive energy from it and I do take the confidence of knowing I have the ability to produce that sort of level.

'To play Vika and Serena, even if it's not necessarily all about tennis, a massive part is mental, just to stay focused, not be intimidated by who you're playing on the other side of the net.

'To have that belief which I did have in Cincinnati, I think I'm just going to carry that through and try and keep that up here.'

23:14

23:00

22:41

Good evening!

Good evening and welcome to DailyMail.com's Live Blog of defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu's opening round match against Alize Cornet.

The British teen tennis sensation rocketed to fame in Flushing Meadows as she became the first qualifier to win the Grand Slam in the Open era at just age 18.

The 19-year-old was a virtual unknown this time last year before she wowed the Arthur Ashe crowd and was ranked 150th in the world. She has now rocketed to No. 11 in the WTA rankings.

While, hampered by injuries, she has struggled to live up to the high standard of her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, Raducanu will be gunning to return to the site of her maiden Grand Slam win with a bang.

She takes to the Louis Armstrong court at around 7pm (EDT) (12am BST) to open her campaign against the French world No. 37.

Stick around as we will be bringing you all the action and live updates from Flushing Meadows!