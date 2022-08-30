ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C.

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
The Wendy’s restaurant formerly located at Dave Thomas Circle in northeast Washington will be converted into a mural as a part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival.

The Wendy’s was noted by residents for its location where traffic patterns were often confusing and made it difficult to get to. The restaurant closed in September and the building will be demolished early next year to make way for new development.

“We’re going to breathe new life into that space, paint it and give it a fresh look before the ultimate demolition of the building,” said Maura Brophy, president and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District, WTOP reported.

All four sides of the building will be painted throughout the festival, which will take place from Sept. 7-17 in the city’s NoMa neighborhood and will celebrate 20 local, national and international artists for a 10-day live mural installation and celebration.

“Bringing murals to these buildings is a reminder that there are people here who enjoy that art — who receive something special that they wouldn’t receive just by looking at a typical building façade,” Brophy said, WTOP reported. “We’ve had murals go up. We’ve had buildings come down. But the legacy of that art continues.”

DC Nubián
3d ago

What, build something in its place? I thought a building being there now is the problem. What traffic problems are solved by tearing down the Wendy’s and putting ANOTHER building there?

Sharlene Hunt
3d ago

Some crap, tear it down and be done with it. yall doing to much

