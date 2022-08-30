Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
abc27.com
Products from Midstate farm recalled due to possible listeria contamination
NEWBERG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate farm is recalling many different cheese products due to them being possibly contaminated with Listeria. According to a release from the FDA, cheese products from Keswick Creamery are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listera monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as people with weakened immune systems.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania’s $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry
Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
abc27.com
Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
abc27.com
New Midstate museum is full of bologna
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1. Get daily news, weather,...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf gives $4.2M in funding to prevent hate crimes in diverse communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that the US Department of Homeland Security, through FEMA, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to many nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
abc27.com
The Print Crawl taking place today in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The fifth Annual Print Crawl will be taking place in downtown Lancaster today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You must purchase a blank poster or a t-shirt to participate in the crawl. The Print Crawl is located in downtown Lancaster and it is about...
abc27.com
Animal tranquilizer linked to growing number of overdose deaths
(WHTM) — A new drug is showing up in more overdose deaths in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania. More than a quarter of overdoses in the state are linked, in part, to an animal tranquilizer. It’s called xylazine, and experts say right now, they are seeing it added to opioids...
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
abc27.com
Fort Indiantown Gap announces possible increase in noise levels
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County is scheduled to host training in the month of September. The training could result in increased noise levels around the immediate area. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for...
abc27.com
Two dead after Lancaster County crash
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who have been convicted of possessing marijuana may be eligible for a pardon. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a new effort to “quickly pardon” thousands of Pennsylvanians who have received marijuana-related convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will...
abc27.com
New café to open in Dauphin County Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
abc27.com
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
