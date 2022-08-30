Read full article on original website
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
New York Red Bulls terminate Tyler Pasher contract & sign Hassam Ndam to MLS deal
The New York Red Bulls have announced the termination of winger Tyler Pasher's contract on a mutual basis. The 28-year-old only became a Red Bulls player in August with RBNY selecting Pasher off the waivers list following his departure from the Houston Dynamo - first revealed by 90min. Pasher's contract...
MLS・
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis: Player ratings as Vinicius & Rodrygo secure impressive win
Match report & player ratings from Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis in La Liga.
New York Red Bulls: Tom Edwards departure reason & Lewis Morgan transfer update
Tom Edwards' spell with the New York Red Bulls has come to an end after the defender completed a loan move to Barnsley ahead of the English transfer deadline. Edwards rejoined the Red Bulls on another loan from Stoke City at the start of 2022 after a successful temporary spell last season. The full-back amassed 51 appearances for RBNY in total, notching two assists.
MLS・
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Every Premier League club's transfer window - ranked
Every Premier League club's transfer window, ranked on spend, net spend, incomings, outgoings and more.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 6
Predictions for gameweek six of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
