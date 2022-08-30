ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 19,158 COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths over past week

By Nushrat Rahman, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The Michigan health department reported 19,158 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, an average of 2,737 cases a day, and 129 additional deaths.

Michigan now has a total of 2,770,359 cases and 38,038 deaths, as of Tuesday. This includes both confirmed and probable cases.

Vaccinating Michigan: Tracking the progress of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Michigan coronavirus cases: Tracking the pandemic

Michigan had a positivity rate of 20.3% Monday, reporting that 2,189 of 10,779 diagnostic test results returned were positive.

On Tuesday, the fatality rate among known cases was 1.4%.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan reports 19,158 COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths over past week

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

