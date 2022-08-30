ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 27

Barbara Berry
4d ago

Welcome lady if you want to live in a better country where you came from you had better think twice before you vote for Biden . You have been here long enough to see what this man has done to this country in the short time he has been in office. This man is destroying this country.

Reply(13)
16
Inge Aylsworth
4d ago

well of course there is a Democrat running this State and she just so happens to be a Biden fan, she better think twice before voting him in just because he welcomed her that doesn't mean he is a good President and he definately isn't that so I hope she really thinks long and hard and looks not only I to his presidency which is a sham but what he hasn't done for the American people in the past .

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina. In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
WRAL

Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family

Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MLS
WBTW News13

CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizens#Curryblossom Cafe#Indian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
TRAVEL
Charlotte Stories

NC Governor Announces $206 Million In Internet Grants Across the State

North Carolina state officials have just announced the largest round of tech grants our state has ever seen to help over 85,000 residents across 69 counties connect to high-speed internet. The $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants are in addition to the previously announced...
SMALL BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina

Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
ENVIRONMENT
Technician Online

OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate

As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
MADISON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy