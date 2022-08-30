Read full article on original website
Barbara Berry
4d ago
Welcome lady if you want to live in a better country where you came from you had better think twice before you vote for Biden . You have been here long enough to see what this man has done to this country in the short time he has been in office. This man is destroying this country.
16
Inge Aylsworth
4d ago
well of course there is a Democrat running this State and she just so happens to be a Biden fan, she better think twice before voting him in just because he welcomed her that doesn't mean he is a good President and he definately isn't that so I hope she really thinks long and hard and looks not only I to his presidency which is a sham but what he hasn't done for the American people in the past .
2
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
North Carolina: Still the Worst Place to Work in America
If you've ever had a job as a waiter or a bartender in North Carolina, you already know that an hour of your work is worth a mere $2.13—not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. The minimum wage for workers who receive tips (yep, $2.13 an hour)...
New Jersey Globe
New Brunswick woman in close race for North Carolina U.S. Senate seat
Former New Jersey resident Cheri Beasley is in a statistical dead heat in her bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, according to a new Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll released today. A Democrat and the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley leads Republican...
FOX Carolina
Student loan forgiveness money currently considered taxable income in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced that money from the student loan forgiveness that Present Joe Biden recently announced will be considered taxable income in North Carolina. In August, Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan, and the White House confirmed...
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
High Point University
HPU Poll: Presidential Approval at 32%, Governor Approval at 44% in North Carolina
HPU Poll: Presidential Approval at 32%, Governor Approval at 44% in North Carolina. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 32%. More than half (55%) of North Carolina residents said they disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.
WRAL
Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family
Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MLS・
CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Department of Veterans Affairs to make abortion more legally accessible in Missouri
ST. LOUIS–Some women in Missouri could soon have broader access to a legal abortion in the state despite a trigger law which took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday that it had submitted an...
North Carolina gains 30,000+ female voters since Roe vs. Wade ruling
But North Carolina has gained over 30,000 new registered voters since the High Court decided on abortion. According to experts, women outperform men in new registration numbers, but not more than they were back in 2018.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces $206 Million In Internet Grants Across the State
North Carolina state officials have just announced the largest round of tech grants our state has ever seen to help over 85,000 residents across 69 counties connect to high-speed internet. The $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants are in addition to the previously announced...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina
Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Opponents to New York farm overtime reduction make final effort days before vote
Farmers and upstate New York lawmakers are pounding the drum in a final effort to urge the state Labor Department commissioner to reject a proposal to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The Farm Wage Board will vote in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate
As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
