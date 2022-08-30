Read full article on original website
‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face
After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
Ciara reacts to Russell Wilson’s whopping $245 million extension
Russell Wilson has yet to take a snap for the Denver Broncos, yet he’s already secured a massive $245 million extension. After the news broke, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, reacted on Twitter:. “Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.
Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles
It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners
Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season
Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team. The Daniel Jones […] The post ‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stefon Diggs drops Josh Allen truth bomb that will catch Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady’s attention
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a bold Josh Allen claim on the Pat McAfee show on Friday. Diggs stated that Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. “Josh Allen in my opinion is the best quarterback in the league,” Diggs said. “I’m not just saying that just because he’s my quarterback.”
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo admits reason he didn’t just ask 49ers for release
The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo confused many fans in the offseason. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the consensus was that Garoppolo will be traded from the team. However, months passed, and the veteran QB was never traded. Instead, Jimmy G was signed to a new contract.
The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury
Ohio State football got some early bad news on Saturday after wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left their Notre Dame game with an apparent injury. While the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, it appears Smith-Njigba is dealing with some sort of knee or hamstring injury. Prior to the issue, he took a […] The post Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers over/under win total prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a new season without Ben Roethlisberger and discover how much they can compete. Let us now look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Steelers’ over/under win total. The Steelers went 9-7-1, making the playoffs despite an aging and...
Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector
The Chicago Bears, like most rebuilding teams, are open to trying out whoever they can to get the team on the right track. The Bears have been active on the waiver wire, which landed them 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not just young players that […] The post Bears march on with roster overhaul by bringing in ex-Patrick Mahomes protector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants planning key Joc Pederson move amid All-Star season
The San Francisco Giants are going through a brutal season, owning a record of just 61-68 following a 107-win season. Amid a flurry of disappointment are strong seasons from two newcomers: Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson. While the former has shined on the mound in the first year of a...
Saints’ Cameron Jordan gets real on challenge of facing Marcus Mariota-led Falcons offense in Week 1
For over a decade, the New Orleans Saints were quite accustomed to seeing Matt Ryan lead the Atlanta Falcons. Following the Falcons’ call to ship off Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, the Saints will now have to game plan against quarterback Marcus Mariota twice a year, and their first matchup is set […] The post Saints’ Cameron Jordan gets real on challenge of facing Marcus Mariota-led Falcons offense in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
