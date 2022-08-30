Bristol County hiring agency sees 'huge uptick' in job seekers

Retail and food service employers have slowed their hiring, but teachers, computer scientists and mechanics are still in high demand as the area’s unemployment rate starts to recover from earlier in the pandemic.

At the same time, there’s been a big rise recently in the number of people looking for work. In the last six weeks, MassHire career centers in Fall River and Taunton have served more than 1,000 people with things like help with job searching, resume editing and interviewing techniques.

Holly Hill-Batista, executive director of the Bristol County Training Consortium, said they’ve seen an increase in the number of people looking for jobs over this time last year, and even over this time last month.

As Labor Day is fast approaching, let's take a look at the state of labor on the SouthCoast.

