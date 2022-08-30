ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber adds new safety feature for app users

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2A2p_0hbYs82Q00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, Uber announced a complete overhaul of the company’s Safety Toolkit, which will now feature a new “Live Help” with an ADT safety agent if needed.

“We currently expanded text 911 to 60% of the U.S. That expansion is largely dependent on if that capability is available at the state, city, and county levels. We are very excited about this new announcement because this means our riders, drivers, and delivery people will have the option to reach out to get help, whether it’s for an emergency, or they are just in a situation that makes them feel uncomfortable. We’ve given them multiple ways to get help through the application,” explained Navideah Forghani, Saftey Spokesperson for Uber

Uber report details thousands of sexual assault claims on platform

The “Live Help” has been in pilot mode for the last year in nine cities across the nation. After tapping on the safety shield, riders will see large tiles with all help options available in their area.

“People can be on the phone with someone during their trip. That added peace of mind, that the safety feature is at their fingertips, I think helps a lot of people out. This is a nationwide rollout. You can request a phone call or text to contact a safety agent, and if needed, they will be able to reach out to 911,” said Forghani.

With the new expansion added to the application, fire stations, emergency services, and ambulances can also be reached. All trip details will also show up for 911 officials, such as a vehicle plate number, as well as pick-up and drop-off locations. They will also be able to track your real-time location, which can be crucial during an emergency.

Click here for more information about the new update from Uber.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Smart Phone#Safety Toolkit#Adt
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Parchman warden sentenced for assaulting inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been sentenced to prison for assaulting an inmate. Melvin Hilson, 50, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for violating an inmate’s civil rights, the Department of Justice says. Hilson reportedly attacked an […]
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found in Mississippi River near Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Natchez on Thursday, September 1. The Natchez Democrat reported the body was found by barge operators about 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge around 12:00 p.m. The woman’s race and age are unknown. Her body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Health Services
WJTV 12

AFT-Jackson distributes water after working hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more people from across the globe are coming together in support of Jackson’s water crisis, it’s also all hands on deck for neighbors. AFT-Jackson is working to meet the needs of educators, students and the community. It’s an opportunity to cater to those who can’t get to water distributions due […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed and he is alive at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened to crash a plane into the business, the Tupelo Police Department said. The […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend. So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses. Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lowe’s, Salvation Army to distribute free water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Lowe’s announced the company, along with Salvation Army volunteers, will host a water distribution event in West Jackson on Thursday, September 1. The distribution will take place at the Lowe’s location at 2250 Greenway Drive at 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will distribute water while supplies last. According to the company, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Eliza Fletcher: What we know so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time. Below […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two women in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 3. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. at Forest Glen Apartments on Country Club Road. A woman was taken to a local hospital […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for water at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another local church gave out water in Northwest Jackson. Several groups partnered with the Greater Fairview Missionary Baptist Church for the event. Cars started pulling over an hour early to make sure they didn’t get caught in the long lines they’ve become used to seeing at water distribution sites. People said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Lexington man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s home

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Lexington man in connection to a hostage situation. Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county on August 30. They said the victim, who was an off-duty law enforcement officer, reported that her ex-boyfriend was in the woods shooting at her […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy