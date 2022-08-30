Uber adds new safety feature for app users

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, Uber announced a complete overhaul of the company’s Safety Toolkit, which will now feature a new “Live Help” with an ADT safety agent if needed.

“We currently expanded text 911 to 60% of the U.S. That expansion is largely dependent on if that capability is available at the state, city, and county levels. We are very excited about this new announcement because this means our riders, drivers, and delivery people will have the option to reach out to get help, whether it’s for an emergency, or they are just in a situation that makes them feel uncomfortable. We’ve given them multiple ways to get help through the application,” explained Navideah Forghani, Saftey Spokesperson for Uber

The “Live Help” has been in pilot mode for the last year in nine cities across the nation. After tapping on the safety shield, riders will see large tiles with all help options available in their area.

“People can be on the phone with someone during their trip. That added peace of mind, that the safety feature is at their fingertips, I think helps a lot of people out. This is a nationwide rollout. You can request a phone call or text to contact a safety agent, and if needed, they will be able to reach out to 911,” said Forghani.

With the new expansion added to the application, fire stations, emergency services, and ambulances can also be reached. All trip details will also show up for 911 officials, such as a vehicle plate number, as well as pick-up and drop-off locations. They will also be able to track your real-time location, which can be crucial during an emergency.

Click here for more information about the new update from Uber.

