Flexplay Was A Bizarre DVD Technology That Self-Destructed

Although the days of video rental are undeniably over, at its height it was one of the most popular ways to watch a movie. There were many movies people didn't necessarily want to own, but still wanted to watch, so renting them was the inexpensive choice. However, there was always the issue of having to return the DVD back to the store. People frequently lost or forgot about them, but for the most part, this didn't deter video rental services from continuing, especially once returning DVDs got easier with mail-order rental services — such as in the early days of Netflix or easily accessible Redbox machines.
How To Copy And Paste On iPhone

Whether you want to save important information or don't want to type something out many times over, the copy and paste function on the iPhone is useful. It may seem like a simple task, but how it can be done may not be immediately obvious. There are a few different ways it can be done, depending on what it is you're trying to copy and paste. If it's words, for example, the process is different on the iPhone than copying and pasting pictures.
Today's Wordle Answer #440 - September 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot says it took most players 3.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took us three tries, and we want you to solve it even faster. Read on for hints and tips to help you crack the code in record time — and we'll even reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down for the spoiler. Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't very unusual, either. There's only one vowel, an "A," as the third letter of the word, which means there are two consonants before and after that. The word rhymes with smarm, but it has an almost opposite meaning.
