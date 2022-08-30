Read full article on original website
Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Finally Arrives: Here's How It Works
Twitter users have demanded a way to edit their tweets for years, and now a tool to do just that is starting to roll out. Here's what you need to know.
Google SVP Says Android Is Getting Satellite Phone Tech
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
Flexplay Was A Bizarre DVD Technology That Self-Destructed
Although the days of video rental are undeniably over, at its height it was one of the most popular ways to watch a movie. There were many movies people didn't necessarily want to own, but still wanted to watch, so renting them was the inexpensive choice. However, there was always the issue of having to return the DVD back to the store. People frequently lost or forgot about them, but for the most part, this didn't deter video rental services from continuing, especially once returning DVDs got easier with mail-order rental services — such as in the early days of Netflix or easily accessible Redbox machines.
Motorola Edge (2022) Review: King Of The Midrange
Motorola's new flagship is surprisingly affordable, and on paper the Moto Edge (2022) could give Google's Pixel 6A some real competition. Here's the reality.
Samsung Odyssey Ark Hands-On: So Absurd, It's Awesome
Samsun Samsung brought its recently unveiled Odyssey Ark PC monitor to IFA 2022 and shocked onlookers aplenty.
Yaber Pico T1 Projector Review: Movie Time, Anytime
Though phones are a popular way to consume movies, they don't work so well when more than one person wants to watch, and that's where pico projectors come in.
How To Copy And Paste On iPhone
Whether you want to save important information or don't want to type something out many times over, the copy and paste function on the iPhone is useful. It may seem like a simple task, but how it can be done may not be immediately obvious. There are a few different ways it can be done, depending on what it is you're trying to copy and paste. If it's words, for example, the process is different on the iPhone than copying and pasting pictures.
VPNs May Not Be As Safe As You Thought
You've no doubt heard VPN services advertised everywhere from podcast episodes to TV commercials, but do they really offer the security you need?
Today's Wordle Answer #440 - September 2, 2022 Solution And Hints
WordleBot says it took most players 3.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took us three tries, and we want you to solve it even faster. Read on for hints and tips to help you crack the code in record time — and we'll even reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down for the spoiler. Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't very unusual, either. There's only one vowel, an "A," as the third letter of the word, which means there are two consonants before and after that. The word rhymes with smarm, but it has an almost opposite meaning.
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your iPhone
Apple offers Dark and Light interface options on the iPhone and iPad, but the Light mode is turned on by default. Why should you switch to Dark?
