Tractor-trailer crash closes U.S. 52 on ramp in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer crash closed the eastbound on ramp to U.S. 52 in Ironton, Ohio, on Friday. Lawrence County dispatchers said the crash was reported on the eastbound ramp about 7 a.m. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling coal, overturned at the ramp. No injuries were reported...
Coal miner killed in Kanawha County mine on Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia coal miner was killed Thursday night at a mine in Kanawha County. Gov. Jim Justice said during a news briefing Friday that Kris Ball, 34, of Harts was killed in an incident at a mine Thursday evening. “All the miners across...
Road Trippin'...Past & Present YWCA Charleston, WV

*Due to our limited capacity at this time, YWCA Past & Present will not be accepting volunteers until further notice. YWCA Past & Present Gently Used Clothing Store features a unique variety of gently used men's, women's, and children's clothing, accessories, shoes, and gift items. Basement Sales are held the first Friday and Saturday of each month and offer shoppers a chance to find unique treasures at incredible bargain prices. Clothing from the store is provided to YWCA program participants free of charge as needed, and job training opportunities are available. Donations of clothing and other items are always appreciated, and volunteer opportunities are available.
Person
Jim Justice
Grant awarded to create farmers' market, greenhouse in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal grant will help fund the construction of a farmers’ market and greenhouse in Boone County. The $1.3 million grant is being awarded to Boone Memorial Hospital, now Boone Memorial Health, to create the Madison Farmers Market and Greenhouse, according to a news release from the hospital.
I-64 lane reopens in Barboursville after tractor-trailer crash

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:35 a.m., 9/2/22. Crews have made repairs to hundreds of feet of barrier wall on Interstate 64 in Barboursville and all lanes have been reopened, dispatchers said. More than 600 feet of barrier wall was damaged and one westbound lane was closed Thursday after...
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans Fireworks Display: What to Know

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues, and spending time with family. Nitro and St. Albans collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. "This bridge has been iconic for me, absolutely iconic," Staff Sergeant Cheyenne Lender...
Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passes away

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passed away Thursday evening, according to the Kanawha County Commission. Sisson was elected in Nov. 2012 to the bench and was a former St. Albans Police Officer and security guard for Union Carbide. Sisson also worked as a process deputy...
Herbert Hoover student killed in crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Elkview community is mourning the death of a Herbert Hoover High School student who was killed in a car crash. Girls soccer coach Michael Strickland and his daughter, Leah, a ninth-grade student at the school, were involved in a crash Wednesday night while driving home from a soccer game in Braxton County, according to Herbert Hoover athletics officials. The teenager later died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
Woman killed in head-on crash in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Meigs County, investigators said. Ashley Sizemore, 36, of Syracuse, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when her vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Wettest Labor Day in 11 years expected

A great start to September will turn into fools gold here soon....as a very wet pattern redevelops across the Ohio Valley. Our week is ended warm and muggy but mostly dry as high pressure held on for one more day. That high is now shifting east and a return flow from the south on the backside will draw in moisture from the south. It will be aided by an approaching front from the west.
