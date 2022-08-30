Read full article on original website
Charleston receives funding for LIFT Center aimed at green technology, training and more
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Charleston is set to receive $13 million for the launch of a facility that will research and develop green technology, provide job training and more in the city's East End. The Charleston Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center is an initiative...
Huntington awarded $15 million to develop former industrial sites; first tenants announced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Huntington announced Friday that it has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help develop two former industrial sites into manufacturing hubs. The Appalachian Climate Technology Now Coalition of West Virginia, which the city is a part of, recently received $62.8...
Charleston, Huntington, Logan chosen for major industrial revitalization funding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Millions of dollars in federal grant money is coming to Southern West Virginia, with Charleston, Huntington and Logan all to see industrial revitalization. The three cities are winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT) Now Coalition has received...
Tractor-trailer crash closes U.S. 52 on ramp in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer crash closed the eastbound on ramp to U.S. 52 in Ironton, Ohio, on Friday. Lawrence County dispatchers said the crash was reported on the eastbound ramp about 7 a.m. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling coal, overturned at the ramp. No injuries were reported...
Coal miner killed in Kanawha County mine on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia coal miner was killed Thursday night at a mine in Kanawha County. Gov. Jim Justice said during a news briefing Friday that Kris Ball, 34, of Harts was killed in an incident at a mine Thursday evening. “All the miners across...
As Labor Day travel period nears, construction, wreck in region snarl traffic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Although busy, the Labor Day holiday weekend is not expected to be as congested as July Fourth weekend. Hopefully, it will not be as congested as Interstate 64 was Thursday morning east of Charleston due to construction delays. West of the state Capitol in Cabell...
Residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek warned against ingesting water after spill
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Fayette and Kanawha counties warned residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek on Thursday to not drink the water after a recent chemical spill. The Fayette County Health Department said due to concerns that an Aug. 26 crash on the...
Road Trippin'...Past & Present YWCA Charleston, WV
Grant awarded to create farmers' market, greenhouse in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal grant will help fund the construction of a farmers’ market and greenhouse in Boone County. The $1.3 million grant is being awarded to Boone Memorial Hospital, now Boone Memorial Health, to create the Madison Farmers Market and Greenhouse, according to a news release from the hospital.
I-64 lane reopens in Barboursville after tractor-trailer crash
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10:35 a.m., 9/2/22. Crews have made repairs to hundreds of feet of barrier wall on Interstate 64 in Barboursville and all lanes have been reopened, dispatchers said. More than 600 feet of barrier wall was damaged and one westbound lane was closed Thursday after...
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans Fireworks Display: What to Know
KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues, and spending time with family. Nitro and St. Albans collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. "This bridge has been iconic for me, absolutely iconic," Staff Sergeant Cheyenne Lender...
Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passes away
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passed away Thursday evening, according to the Kanawha County Commission. Sisson was elected in Nov. 2012 to the bench and was a former St. Albans Police Officer and security guard for Union Carbide. Sisson also worked as a process deputy...
Herbert Hoover student killed in crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Elkview community is mourning the death of a Herbert Hoover High School student who was killed in a car crash. Girls soccer coach Michael Strickland and his daughter, Leah, a ninth-grade student at the school, were involved in a crash Wednesday night while driving home from a soccer game in Braxton County, according to Herbert Hoover athletics officials. The teenager later died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration set for Sept. 10-11 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration will be observed in West Virginia with two days of activities. The outdoor show will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. Seminars will for offered for everything...
Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
Woman killed in head-on crash in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Meigs County, investigators said. Ashley Sizemore, 36, of Syracuse, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when her vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Wettest Labor Day in 11 years expected
A great start to September will turn into fools gold here soon....as a very wet pattern redevelops across the Ohio Valley. Our week is ended warm and muggy but mostly dry as high pressure held on for one more day. That high is now shifting east and a return flow from the south on the backside will draw in moisture from the south. It will be aided by an approaching front from the west.
Boone County man sentenced to prison for attempting to damage mine property
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Boone County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for attempting to damage property at a mine in Boone in Lincoln counties. Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised...
Neighbors growing more frustrated as Man mudslide remains untouched one month later
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been one month since a mudslide in Man destroyed a home, but the scene still remains the same with fallen trees, piles of dirt and an unstable hillside. “It’s tragic to look at that," area resident Donetta Baker said. "The house hasn’t fallen...
