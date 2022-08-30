*Due to our limited capacity at this time, YWCA Past & Present will not be accepting volunteers until further notice. YWCA Past & Present Gently Used Clothing Store features a unique variety of gently used men's, women's, and children's clothing, accessories, shoes, and gift items. Basement Sales are held the first Friday and Saturday of each month and offer shoppers a chance to find unique treasures at incredible bargain prices. Clothing from the store is provided to YWCA program participants free of charge as needed, and job training opportunities are available. Donations of clothing and other items are always appreciated, and volunteer opportunities are available.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO