Mary J. Blige, George W. Bush and everyone else coming to North Carolina’s biggest stages in September

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Alan Jackson is on his last tour. Mary J. Blige follows him. That’s in the middle of the Central Carolina Fair, after a reptile festival and before the tacos and margarita festival. You can also toss in Mean Girls, Blue’s Clues, hockey and George W. Bush.

If you are looking for something to entertain you other than college and pro football during the days when summer melts into fall, the major facilities across the central swathe of North Carolina have plenty of options for September.

Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

We would be remiss, too, if we didn’t mention that great, free music celebration, The North Carolina Folk Festival, will take over downtown Greensboro on Sept. 9-11 with some 18 performers across various venues. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic headlines, but you have plenty of variety on the schedule .

The Central Carolina Fair is a two-weekend affair at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, when midway rides, games and calorie-infested treats take over the parking lot on Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 14-18.

Mary J. Blige arrives at the BET Awards in June. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

There’s also the Greensboro Fall Home Show that first weekend (Sept. 9-10), which is when Jackson rides into town (Sept. 10).

Jackson, who three times has been named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association and twice has won Grammy awards, is calling this the “Last Call: One For the Road.” Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which affects his balance, had caused him to stop touring a few years ago. This is one last appearance.

Blige arrives on Sept. 17 with her hip-hop show for the next stop on her tour. Blige has won nine Grammy awards, four American Music Awards and 10 Billboard Awards . She also will be performing at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte on Sept. 21.

We will let you figure out your taste for reptiles and margaritas and homes, but over at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, “Mean Girls” arrives for a 5-day run, Sept. 13-18. This is a musical based on the movie and built on a book by actor Tina Fey.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks in 2021. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Bush, the 43rd president, will be at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem as the first guest for Wake Forest University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum . He will share the stage on Sept. 14 for a conversation with presidential historian Jon Mecham. Bush also is a published artist , if you didn’t know.

Otherwise, there are a few noteworthy appearances next month:

The Temptations and The Four Tops will bring Motown to the Durham Performing Arts Center on Sept. 9

The rodeo stops at the Joel Coliseum that weekend, Sept. 9-11, too.

The Carolina Hurricanes return to the ice against the Stanley Cup runners-up, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in their exhibition opener on Sept. 27.

And “Blue’s Clues” will bring its cartoon fun to the Tanger Center on Sept. 25.

It all starts Friday with the Green Queen Bingo in Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Here’s a deeper list of events, with links to sites where you can learn about times and tickets and other information.

The cast of “Mean Girls” performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in 2018. The show will be coming to the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in Greensboro on Sept. 13-18. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Sept. 2: Green Queen Bingo, at Piedmont Hall

Sept. 3-4: Repticon, at Special Events Center

Sept. 9-10: Greensboro Fall Home Show, at Special Events Center

Sept. 9-11, 14-18: Central Carolina Fair, in the parking lot

Sept. 10: Alan Jackson, in Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 17: Mary J. Blige, in Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 24: Greensboro taco and Margarita Festival, at White Oak Amphitheatre

Sept. 24: Lil Durk & Friends, in Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 30: Los Tigres Del Notre, in Greensboro Coliseum

For more information, visit the Greensboro Coliseum’s website .

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

300 North Elm St., Greensboro

Sept. 13-18: Mean Girls

Sept. 24: Mariachi Cobre

Sept. 25: Blue’s Clues & You

For more information, visit the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts website.

Durham Performing Arts Center

1 23 Vivian St., Durham

Sept. 8: Jim Jefferies

Sept. 9: The Temptations and The Four Tops

Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen, the Broadway musical

For more information, visit the Durham Performing Arts Center website.

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Sept. 9-11: PBR Cowboy Days

Sept. 14: Face to Face: George W. Bush

For more information, visit the Joel Coliseum’s website.

PNC Arena

1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Sept. 27: Tampa bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

For more information, visit the PNC Arena’s website.

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 South McDowell St., Raleigh

Sept. 3: Oliver Tree

Sept. 10: Lee Brice, with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean

Sept. 14: Zach Bryan, with Charles Wesley Godwin

Sept. 30: IBMA’S World of Bluegrass Main Stage

For more information, visit the amphitheater’s website.

Spectrum Center

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

Sept. 4: Twenty One Pilots

Sept. 11: Kevin Hart

Sept. 20: Karol G

Sept. 21: Mary J. Blige

For more information, visit the Spectrum Center’s website.

