pagevalleynews.com
Leslie Thomas ‘Tommy’ Jenkins
Leslie Thomas “Tommy” “Jinx” Jenkins, 74, of Stanley, VA, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side and entered his heavenly home on August 25, 2022. Tommy was born in Bluefield, WV on February 10, 1948. He spent most of his adult life in the Newport News, Va. area retiring from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Environmental Dept. in Norfolk.
pagevalleynews.com
Panthers fall to Mountaineers in three sets during home opener
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 1 — The Page County Panthers fell in three straight sets to the visiting Mountaineers of Madison County during a Bull Run District home opener on Tuesday night. Page County went almost point-for-point with Madison in the first set, as the action was tied up eight times...
pagevalleynews.com
Sunflower Festival, Pickin’ at the Post, Evenings on Main, Music in the Park highlight weekend events
LURAY — The third annual Page Valley Sunflower Festival will highlight a Labor Day weekend full of live musical performances, a wide array of activities for the kids, and plenty of family fun all across Page County. Visitors are welcome to come clip sunflowers on Saturday from one of...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs make statement in 43-7 rout of Bison
LURAY, Sept. 2 — The Luray Bulldogs made an early season statement on Friday night in their football home opener against the Bison of Buffalo Gap. What was touted to be a grinding ground game with two evenly matched teams — who had played to single-digit decisions the last two years — turned into a rout that let the rest of the region know that Luray is a true contender.
pagevalleynews.com
Busy first season at Lake Arrowhead
September 3, 1987 — Luray’s Lake Arrowhead facility gained a little over $3,000 in operations in its first summer, according to Town Manager Jerry Schiro. An estimated 500 to 600 people a day flocked to the facility on weekends, he said Monday. “In my opinion, I think the...
