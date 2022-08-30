ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC
Business
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Greenville, NC
iredellfreenews.com

N.C. students made gains in 2021-22 following COVID-19 decline

22 I-SS schools and three MGSD schools did not meet state growth targets. North Carolina students improved their performance on state tests during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year’s COVID-19 steep decline, and schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented Thursday to the State Board of Education.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker

Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
CELL PHONES
Roy Cooper
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina

Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont, Ahead Of Planned Mine

BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium held a grand opening for its new headquarters in Belmont Wednesday. The company hopes to open a lithium mine in Gaston County, though some neighbors have concerns. Piedmont wants to build the mine on a site off Highway 150, east of Cherryville. U.S. Senator...
BELMONT, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
NEWTON, NC

