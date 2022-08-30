Read full article on original website
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. students made gains in 2021-22 following COVID-19 decline
22 I-SS schools and three MGSD schools did not meet state growth targets. North Carolina students improved their performance on state tests during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year’s COVID-19 steep decline, and schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented Thursday to the State Board of Education.
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
WBTV
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
Go Blue Ridge
Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker
Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina
Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
CDC: North Carolina worst in nation for COVID-19 booster shots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina ranks as the worst state in the nation for its rate of fully vaccinated residents who have also received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 28.7% of North Carolina’s population that are already vaccinated has received […]
2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer
Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
After customer complaints, York County to buy private utility in $36M acquisition
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — York County announced it will acquire the Blue Granite Water Company’s utility system in Lake Wylie. The move comes after Channel 9 has reported on several customer complaints about Blue Granite’s water quality and customer service. On Friday, York County said it will...
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
WBTV
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont, Ahead Of Planned Mine
BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium held a grand opening for its new headquarters in Belmont Wednesday. The company hopes to open a lithium mine in Gaston County, though some neighbors have concerns. Piedmont wants to build the mine on a site off Highway 150, east of Cherryville. U.S. Senator...
Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
