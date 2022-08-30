Postpartum Support Charleston Organizes Annual Climb Out of the Darkness Event on September 25, 2022

This year Charleston, South Carolina was overall the 66th best real estate market out of 300 (Top 22%) cities and 21st in the Small City Category out of 135. Whether you’re joining the real-estate business or just looking for a place to call home, it’s important to get a handle on the housing markets you’re considering before investing in a property. This year, the housing market is skewed much more toward sellers, with mortgage rates having nearly doubled in the past year and home values have risen nearly 21% on average.

