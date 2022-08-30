Postpartum Support Charleston Organizes Annual Climb Out of the Darkness Event on September 25, 2022

Read full article on original website
Storytime at Charleston Farms – Saturday, September 17 – Registration Now Open
We have an exciting event planned at the Charleston Farms Community Center on Saturday, September 17. In partnership with the Charleston County Public Library, we will be hosting Storytime at Charleston Farms from 9 am until 10:30 am. The library will present a storytime activity in the brand new reading...
Grind for Life Series skates into the Lowcountry on October 1, 2022
SK8 Charleston to host competition benefitting cancer patients; spectators welcome to watch the action. [CHARLESTON] – Charleston County Parks proudly announces that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefitting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Award-Winning 10-Year Old Mount Pleasant Restaurant for Sale – $2 Million
10 years of growth and profitability! Well-appointed, award-winning full-service restaurant centrally located in Mt. Pleasant. $2.6M projected sales and over $700K+ projected cash flow. Roughly 3600 square feet, plus a large outdoor area. Contact the broker for more detail and financial requirements. A great addition to an existing portfolio with...
WalletHub releases its 2022 Best Real Estate Markets Survey Results – Where did Charleston, SC rank?
This year Charleston, South Carolina was overall the 66th best real estate market out of 300 (Top 22%) cities and 21st in the Small City Category out of 135. Whether you’re joining the real-estate business or just looking for a place to call home, it’s important to get a handle on the housing markets you’re considering before investing in a property. This year, the housing market is skewed much more toward sellers, with mortgage rates having nearly doubled in the past year and home values have risen nearly 21% on average.
