Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video
Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign References Ma$e's Feud With Diddy On "God Did" Freestyle
It's been a week since DJ Khaled unveiled his latest studio album, God Did. For the most part, people have already picked out their favorite songs and added it to their playlists, but there's no denying that the title track stands among the best cuts Khaled's released in years. Rick Ross and Lil Wayne deliver solid verses that ultimately set the stage for Jay-Z's 4-minute verse.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled "GOD DID" Review
After years of dominance in his self-devised field, the last few years have been an uncharacteristically bumpy spell for DJ Khaled. Adopting the format of DJ Clue’s The Professional series, Khaled maximized the crossover appeal of the all-star ensemble, and from 2011’s We The Best Forever onwards, Khaled became a vanguard of the middle ground between pop and rap. Even as the enquiries over what he actually did persisted, Khaled was never seen as a detriment to hip-hop culture until about 2019, he informally positioned himself as an enemy of creativity through bemoaning his chart defeat withFather Of Asahd to Tyler, The Creator’s “mysterious”-- and far superior– IGOR.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign Says He & Jay-Z Brought Long Verses Back
Fivio Foreign has had a phenomenal 2022. The Brooklyn rapper went from buzzing in the streets of New York to having Kanye West executive produce his debut album B.I.B.L.E. Although Fivio has yet to establish veteran status in the game, his confidence suggests otherwise. On Thursday, he took to say that he and Jay-Z "brought bacc long verses." The "Say My Name" rapper is referring to Hov's 4-minute, one take verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did" from his album of the same name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
NLE Choppa Speaks To The Ladies On "Little Miss"
Memphis star NLE Choppa has been stealing attention for his music and lifestyle choices. He has often been unfiltered on social media, stating that he has developed remedies that could help with diseases and other ailments, or firing off tweets about licking his girlfriend's armpits. The over-sharing has caused a few viral moments, but today (September 2), the rapper and his team are hoping that Choppa's new single is what gets fans talking across the globe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled & Jadakiss Take Over NYC In "Jadakiss Interlude" Music Video
DJ Khaled delivered one of his best albums in years with God Did. It felt like a return to form for the Miami DJ who has chased radio play so heavily over the years, he seemingly forgot about the culture that he was attempting to cater to. Fortunately, God Did brings him back with a slew of collaborators who provided him with top-tier performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III
Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Speaks On Kids Comparing NBA YoungBoy To 2Pac: "[Kids] Can Not Relate To 2Pac"
The Game may be a seasoned veteran in the industry, but he's also still a fan. Whether it's through interviews, social media or his music, "The Black Slim Shady" rapper loves to share his thoughts and opinions on all things related to Hip Hop culture. While working on his tenth and most recent album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, Game got to work alongside some of the genres up and coming heavyweights, including Fivio Foreign and NBA YoungBoy. Although his song with YoungBoy didn't make the album due to financial reasons, the West Coast emcee still considers him one of the hottest young stars out.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Manager Confirms Chicago As First Tour Date
NBA Youngboy is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, The Last Slimeto. Though he's dealt with a few setbacks in the last year that has stagnated his career, things are looking good moving forward. Over the past few months, there have been rumblings about a tour, which appears to be in full motion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's "Outcry" In New Interview
Britney Spears has overcome a lot in her 20 plus years in the game. After being set free from her conservatorship last November, 2022 was gearing up to be the year that the pop star got her life back. Things seemed to be on the up and up for Britney when she tied the knot in June, marrying Sam Asghari. But drama soon followed for the "Lucky" singer when her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, criticized her nude posts last month and exposed a video of an argument with her sons for the world to see.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Gets Personal On "Detox"
Lil Baby is as hot as it gets. Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the Atlanta rapper is back to the music with the release of "Detox." On the Nick Papz produced track, Baby. 2022 saw the Quality Control star...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats
For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign's Babymother Labels Him A Deadbeat Dad, He Responds
Yesterday, things got hectic between rapper, Fivio Foreign, and his baby mother, Jasmine. Their feud originated because, allegedly, the New York rapper promised to give his BM $80,000 and did not deliver. His lack of commitment forced Jasmine to hop on Instagram live where she made some pretty daunting accusations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Finally Acknowledges The Criticism Of Being A Billionaire
Jay-Z accomplished some extraordinary feats in his career. He summed up a good majority of it last Friday with the release of DJ Khaled's God Did. The nearly 4-minute long verse finds Jay reflecting on his come-up from the streets to becoming hip-hop's first billionaire, and producing two others (three, if you count LeBron).
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
NBA・
Comments / 0