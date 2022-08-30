ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Food Truck#Wlos#Fundraising#Charity#Food Connection
WLOS.com

Wilderness at the Smokies to expand Wild WaterDome Waterpark, more with $40M project

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WLOS) — A popular attraction for western North Carolina residents and families, Wilderness at the Smokies announced Thursday, Sept. 1 it will soon begin the largest expansion and renovation project in the resort's history. The announcement comes as the resort prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary in...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
WAYNESVILLE, NC

