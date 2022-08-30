Read full article on original website
Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
Francine Delany students enjoy fresh air and fruit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Francine Delany New School spent part of the morning picking apples from trees on the school's campus. In 2019, Noble Cider donated 20 apple trees to the school and helped the students plant them. Those trees haven't produced fruit just yet, but three older trees at the school gave the kids plenty of apples to go around.
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
49 'diverse' projects addressing community needs get Buncombe County ARPA funds
Buncombe County has awarded $46.8 million of its $51 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding. The money is going to 49 projects addressing community needs. “We definitely did see an increase in folks feeling isolated and feeling like they didn’t have anyone to turn to even more so,” said Rita Sneider-Cotter, executive director of Our Voice.
Stay cool, follow rules during NC Apple Festival this Labor Day weekend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time again for the North Carolina Apple Festival!. Hendersonville's Main Street will be filled with vendors, music and activities starting Friday, Sept. 2, and going through Monday. As usual, there will be a wide variety of foods and drinks made with apples, with the...
Consumer Reports: Should you get tuition, dorm insurance for college-bound kids?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s no secret that college costs a lot of money these days. All-in, the average is more than $27,000 a year for a state school and more than $55,000 for a private university, leaving some families to wonder if there’s any way to protect their money in case of emergency.
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
Wilderness at the Smokies to expand Wild WaterDome Waterpark, more with $40M project
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WLOS) — A popular attraction for western North Carolina residents and families, Wilderness at the Smokies announced Thursday, Sept. 1 it will soon begin the largest expansion and renovation project in the resort's history. The announcement comes as the resort prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary in...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WNC gas prices fall nearly 40 cents in a month, prompting Labor Day travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend typically marks the end of summer road trips, but AAA found that may not be the case this year. An early August survey shows 32% of respondents planned to travel over the holiday weekend. The majority plan to drive.
"Art with an expiration date" Floral designers paired with artists for unique experience
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, the seventh annual "Art in Bloom" is happening at The Gallery at Flat Rock. The gallery pairs 20 professional floral designers with 20 artists. The designers study the artists' work and then create floral interpretations based on what they experience. The floral...
Budd makes campaign stop in Henderson County to speak with area apple farmers
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On the campaign trail, North Carolina Republican US Senate candidate Ted Budd made a stop in Henderson County Wednesday to speak with local apple farmers. State experts say Henderson County grows 80% of the state’s apple crop. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE CHERI BEASLEY TOUTS...
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
Black Mountain's thriving craft beer scene earns it 'Best Little Beer Town' nickname
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A small mountain town has become a haven for craft beer fans. Named for the scenic mountain range that towers over the town, Black Mountain combines small-town charm with big outdoor adventure. The walkable downtown and vibrant food and craft beer scene have made it a popular destination.
Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
Waynesville's Pigeon Street reopens with completion of long-awaited repair project
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-awaited street project is finished near downtown Waynesville. As News 13 has reported, the renovation of Pigeon Street was on hold because of funding issues, but money from Washington helped the town replace aging water lines and then repave the street. Work wrapped up...
