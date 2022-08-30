Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September

Read full article on original website
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects
In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
All new Sprays and their unlock levels in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
The wait is finally over for Dota 2 fans as Valve released the 2022 battle pass. With each battle pass, comes great cosmetics and a new incentive for players to continue enjoying their favorite game, Dota 2. Like previous years, the 2022 battle pass features long-awaited arcanas, personas, and immortal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riot will do fewer in-client visual novels for events in the future after several League flops
Andrei “Meddler” van Roon, a veteran of Riot Games and the designer behind Ziggs, Syndra, and Varus, is now the head of the Riot studio. Now overseeing the production of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics, Meddler is full of ideas on how to improve these games.
Everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is following a different release approach. For the first time ever, Valve divided the 2022 battle pass into two parts. The first chapter of the battle pass was released on Sept. 1, and players will have to wait for after The International for Part II.
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work … we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
Dota 2 caster said ‘battle pass’ 16,905 times on Twitch to summon its release
Dota 2 fans have patiently waited for The International 2022 battle pass to be released for months. It finally happened on Sep. 1, and nobody wanted it more than beloved caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt. In a bid to will its release into existence, TeaGuvnor committed himself to the...
Halo Infinite season 3 launch delayed and split-screen co-op canceled, but Forge beta is coming soon
Halo Infinite fans who’ve been patiently waiting for the Forge will be happy to know that the beta is coming soon, but unfortunately, other content and features are being delayed or outright canceled. In a Sept. 1 update post, 343 announced that the start of Season Three: Echoes Within...
Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 teaser might have leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games around, constantly introducing new ways to surprise and challenge its players inside the battle royale. As a constantly evolving platform, many players are eager to learn as much about the next update as possible. In that vein, a new Fortnite image was posted to the Nintendo eShop earlier this morning.
Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes
Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
How do levels work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?
Dota 2 fans rejoice! The battle pass for The International 2022 is now live. It’s packed with unlockable content including skins, sprays, taunts, and more. The second half will be released in November. However, unlocking content doesn’t come without a price. Like most battle passes, players will need to...
Riot provides breakdown for group stage and play-in pools at Worlds 2022
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship less than a month away, the pool breakdown for this year’s participants has been revealed and major region representatives are back on top. Groups are drawn so that all teams in a given pool are distributed across the four groups of...
Xbox Activision acquisition might be up for further investigation
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its largest acquisition ever, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Since it’s one of the largest acquisitions to happen in the gaming industry, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began conducting a comprehensive investigation of a deal worth $68.7 billion. In less than a week,...
How much does the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass cost? All level bundle prices
After nearly a three-month delay from when it has released in previous years, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is live for all players. It includes plenty of new content to enjoy now and in the future. There is a big emphasis on “future,” too, since Valve is splitting this battle pass up into two parts—one pre and one post-The International 11 in October.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ARM’
Wordle is versatile and surprises players with his ways of having fun with him, whether alone or with friends. There are many players who don’t care much about stats and scores, just playing casually when they have time. While others just enjoy creating new strategies and researching new ways to beat Wordle every day.
G2 HEL introduced as org’s new all-female League of Legends team
G2 Esports has revealed its new all-female League of Legends team named HEL after the Norse goddess of death. Featuring some of the world’s top players, the new team will continue to pave the way for female representation in esports, following in the footsteps of the Gozen team, another full-female roster established by G2 in 2021 for the VALORANT scene.
Pentanet roll over ORDER in Australia’s first live League clash in 1,098 days
It started more than 80 minutes late as production issues reigned and ended in a storm as Pentanet.GG carefully dismantled ORDER in a 3–0 victory in the LCO 2022 Split Two playoffs, but only one thing really mattered—live League of Legends finally returned to Australia at Olympic Park on Friday after 1,098 days of players and fans alike locked behind their screens.
LCS Championship series between EG and TSM experiencing hour-long delays thanks to audio issues, subsequent pauses
Tonight’s LCS Championship quarterfinal series between Evil Geniuses and TSM has been marred by delays ever since it started. After players were forced to remake champion select following an issue ahead of the first game of the series, the rest of the match played host to a swath of delays and pauses.
VALORANT Raw Accel: What is it and is it allowed?
In the battle for supremacy on the ranked ladder of VALORANT, you have to make use of every possible legal tool you can. For those looking to fine-tune their aim dynamically for every situation, look no further than the Raw Accel program. Raw Accel is a mouse acceleration program that...
