ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects

In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content

The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?

The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All new Sprays and their unlock levels in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

The wait is finally over for Dota 2 fans as Valve released the 2022 battle pass. With each battle pass, comes great cosmetics and a new incentive for players to continue enjoying their favorite game, Dota 2. Like previous years, the 2022 battle pass features long-awaited arcanas, personas, and immortal...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamfight Tactics#Riot Games#Video Game#North American League#Ct#Na
dotesports.com

Everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass

The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is following a different release approach. For the first time ever, Valve divided the 2022 battle pass into two parts. The first chapter of the battle pass was released on Sept. 1, and players will have to wait for after The International for Part II.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work … we just couldn’t hear each other’

Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 teaser might have leaked early

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games around, constantly introducing new ways to surprise and challenge its players inside the battle royale. As a constantly evolving platform, many players are eager to learn as much about the next update as possible. In that vein, a new Fortnite image was posted to the Nintendo eShop earlier this morning.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes

Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
GAMBLING
dotesports.com

How do levels work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

Dota 2 fans rejoice! The battle pass for The International 2022 is now live. It’s packed with unlockable content including skins, sprays, taunts, and more. The second half will be released in November. However, unlocking content doesn’t come without a price. Like most battle passes, players will need to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Xbox Activision acquisition might be up for further investigation

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its largest acquisition ever, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Since it’s one of the largest acquisitions to happen in the gaming industry, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began conducting a comprehensive investigation of a deal worth $68.7 billion. In less than a week,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How much does the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass cost? All level bundle prices

After nearly a three-month delay from when it has released in previous years, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is live for all players. It includes plenty of new content to enjoy now and in the future. There is a big emphasis on “future,” too, since Valve is splitting this battle pass up into two parts—one pre and one post-The International 11 in October.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ARM’

Wordle is versatile and surprises players with his ways of having fun with him, whether alone or with friends. There are many players who don’t care much about stats and scores, just playing casually when they have time. While others just enjoy creating new strategies and researching new ways to beat Wordle every day.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 HEL introduced as org’s new all-female League of Legends team

G2 Esports has revealed its new all-female League of Legends team named HEL after the Norse goddess of death. Featuring some of the world’s top players, the new team will continue to pave the way for female representation in esports, following in the footsteps of the Gozen team, another full-female roster established by G2 in 2021 for the VALORANT scene.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pentanet roll over ORDER in Australia’s first live League clash in 1,098 days

It started more than 80 minutes late as production issues reigned and ended in a storm as Pentanet.GG carefully dismantled ORDER in a 3–0 victory in the LCO 2022 Split Two playoffs, but only one thing really mattered—live League of Legends finally returned to Australia at Olympic Park on Friday after 1,098 days of players and fans alike locked behind their screens.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT Raw Accel: What is it and is it allowed?

In the battle for supremacy on the ranked ladder of VALORANT, you have to make use of every possible legal tool you can. For those looking to fine-tune their aim dynamically for every situation, look no further than the Raw Accel program. Raw Accel is a mouse acceleration program that...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy