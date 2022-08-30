LOS ANGELES — As California heads into a third Flex Alert in as many days Friday, the power grid operator that issues them is encouraging electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m. On exceptionally hot days like Los Angeles is currently experiencing, when so many people are running air conditioners, conservation is critical to ensuring enough electricity is available to prevent rolling blackouts.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO