LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Knicks failed to land Donovan Mitchell for 1 key reason
The New York Knicks were viewed as the favorites to acquire Donovan Mitchell in a trade all offseason, but the Utah Jazz sent the three-time All-Star to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal on Thursday. We now have a better idea of why the Knicks missed out. According to...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Steph Curry open to playing for 1 other team besides Warriors?
Steph Curry seems all but destined to be a one-team NBA star. But the door may be slightly ajar for someone else to crash the party. The Golden State Warriors reigning Finals MVP was honored this week by the City of Charlotte, N.C. Curry received a key to the city from mayor Vi Lyles and made a few remarks.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Baker Mayfield selling shirts to commemorate his revenge game
Baker Mayfield is preparing to face his former team in one of the most highly anticipated games of the upcoming NFL season, and he is already cashing in on the hype. Mayfield announced on Friday that a new collection of licensed T-shirts has gone on sale. One of the shirts says “OFF THE LEASH” and makes reference to the Carolina Panthers hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
Bears could bring in former All-Pro to help Justin Fields?
One former All-Pro player may be answering Justin Fields’ distress signal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Thursday that the Chicago Bears are working out veteran offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. The 33-year-old Osemele has not played since the early part of the 2020 campaign after suffering torn tendons in both his knees.
Donovan Mitchell traded to surprise Eastern Conference team
Donovan Mitchell is on the move to a very surprising destination. The Utah Jazz have traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic shared the full deal, which sees three unprotected first-round picks heading to Utah, along with guard Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz will also acquire two pick swaps in the trade.
Agent shares ‘gut feeling’ about possible Rob Gronkowski comeback
Rob Gronkowski’s longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus still has what he calls a “gut feeling” about the tight end’s potential NFL return. In an interview with Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Rosenhaus doubled down on his opinion that Gronkowski will ultimately be tempted to come back and help Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win another title.
Golf legend takes savage shot at Cameron Smith over LIV excuse
Cameron Smith officially left the PGA Tour this week to sign with LIV Golf, and he has been heavily criticized for the decision. Fred Couples is the latest to take aim at the reigning British Open champion. Smith is reportedly receiving somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million to join...
Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback
Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
Extent of Ravens mascot’s knee injury revealed
The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after he got hurt during a halftime show last week, and the injury is unfortunately as serious as initially feared. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Ravens’ mascot, whose name is Poe, will not return this...
Kyrie Irving makes surprising revelation about himself
Short of jumping the Grand Canyon Evel Knievel-style to test out Newton’s laws of physics, Kyrie Irving can’t really do too much more to shock us these days. But his latest comments about himself this week were at least a little bit surprising. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving...
Cam Reddish responds to Knicks trade rumor
Cam Reddish responded on Instagram Thursday to a trade rumor involving him. A report from the New York Post’s Marc Berman on Thursday said that Reddish is hoping to play for a new team. The 23-year-old New York Knicks forward denied the rumor in a comment on Instagram. The...
