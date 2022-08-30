Read full article on original website
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
Fivio Foreign Says He & Jay-Z Brought Long Verses Back
Fivio Foreign has had a phenomenal 2022. The Brooklyn rapper went from buzzing in the streets of New York to having Kanye West executive produce his debut album B.I.B.L.E. Although Fivio has yet to establish veteran status in the game, his confidence suggests otherwise. On Thursday, he took to say that he and Jay-Z "brought bacc long verses." The "Say My Name" rapper is referring to Hov's 4-minute, one take verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did" from his album of the same name.
Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III
Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
Jeezy Joins DJ Drama In "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya"
DJ Drama and Jeezy are reunited and it feels so good. The hip hop vets have joined forces once again for their latest single, "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya," and released the Atlanta inspired visuals on Friday (Sep 2). The Snowman and Mr. Thanksgiving created a subculture of hip hop that quickly bursts its way into the mainstream. Their iconic Trap or Die Gangsta Grillz mixtape was the blueprint for many underground artists to aspire to in the early 2000's.
Fivio Foreign's Babymother Labels Him A Deadbeat Dad, He Responds
Yesterday, things got hectic between rapper, Fivio Foreign, and his baby mother, Jasmine. Their feud originated because, allegedly, the New York rapper promised to give his BM $80,000 and did not deliver. His lack of commitment forced Jasmine to hop on Instagram live where she made some pretty daunting accusations.
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?
Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could...
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats
For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
Tammy Rivera Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Split From Waka Flocka
It's been nearly a year since Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera called it quits, but their relationship is still being talked about. The couple got married back in 2014, and for a while their life was displayed for thousands of people to see. After being on shows like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp, the two were used to fans being in their business-- but now, they're over it.
The Game Speaks On Kids Comparing NBA YoungBoy To 2Pac: "[Kids] Can Not Relate To 2Pac"
The Game may be a seasoned veteran in the industry, but he's also still a fan. Whether it's through interviews, social media or his music, "The Black Slim Shady" rapper loves to share his thoughts and opinions on all things related to Hip Hop culture. While working on his tenth and most recent album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, Game got to work alongside some of the genres up and coming heavyweights, including Fivio Foreign and NBA YoungBoy. Although his song with YoungBoy didn't make the album due to financial reasons, the West Coast emcee still considers him one of the hottest young stars out.
Fivio Foreign References Ma$e's Feud With Diddy On "God Did" Freestyle
It's been a week since DJ Khaled unveiled his latest studio album, God Did. For the most part, people have already picked out their favorite songs and added it to their playlists, but there's no denying that the title track stands among the best cuts Khaled's released in years. Rick Ross and Lil Wayne deliver solid verses that ultimately set the stage for Jay-Z's 4-minute verse.
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
Jay-Z Finally Acknowledges The Criticism Of Being A Billionaire
Jay-Z accomplished some extraordinary feats in his career. He summed up a good majority of it last Friday with the release of DJ Khaled's God Did. The nearly 4-minute long verse finds Jay reflecting on his come-up from the streets to becoming hip-hop's first billionaire, and producing two others (three, if you count LeBron).
DJ Khaled Never Disagrees With Drake Regarding Music: "I Like What [He] Likes!"
Constructive criticism can help build a creative into one of the greats, but when it comes to Drake, DJ Khaled believes he's working with perfection. The OVO icon has become one of the leading rappers in the world, and each new release, even those where he acts as a guest, climbs the charts and becomes social media movements that shift pop culture.
NLE Choppa Speaks To The Ladies On "Little Miss"
Memphis star NLE Choppa has been stealing attention for his music and lifestyle choices. He has often been unfiltered on social media, stating that he has developed remedies that could help with diseases and other ailments, or firing off tweets about licking his girlfriend's armpits. The over-sharing has caused a few viral moments, but today (September 2), the rapper and his team are hoping that Choppa's new single is what gets fans talking across the globe.
