Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video
Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
DJ Drama & Jeezy Return To The Trap On "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya"
Some of the greatest mixtapes in hip-hop emerged out of DJ Drama's house. From Lil Wayne's Dedication to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers 2, Drama's fingerprints are found on some of the most pivotal moments in modern rap. However, you can't talk about the Gangsta Grillz series without mentioning Jeezy. Trap or Die is a foundational body of work that took trap around the world. While Jeezy might seemingly lay low from rapping these days, he's back in action with his latest single with Drama.
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
Logic Honors Wiz Khalifa With Taylor Gang Tattoo
Logic has paid tribute to his Vinyl Verse Summer Tour partner, Wiz Khalifa, with a tattoo in his honor. In a video shared on Logic's Instagram, Friday, the rapper surprises Khalifia with news of the tattoo. “For me, this tattoo is bigger than just like, ‘Oh, I like Wiz Khalifa,'”...
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats
For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The Game Speaks On Kids Comparing NBA YoungBoy To 2Pac: "[Kids] Can Not Relate To 2Pac"
The Game may be a seasoned veteran in the industry, but he's also still a fan. Whether it's through interviews, social media or his music, "The Black Slim Shady" rapper loves to share his thoughts and opinions on all things related to Hip Hop culture. While working on his tenth and most recent album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, Game got to work alongside some of the genres up and coming heavyweights, including Fivio Foreign and NBA YoungBoy. Although his song with YoungBoy didn't make the album due to financial reasons, the West Coast emcee still considers him one of the hottest young stars out.
Freddie Gibbs Finally Shares "$oul $old $eparately" Release Date
It looks like we're going to be getting a few solid albums in the coming months. While 2022 has witnessed some incredible bodies of work so far from artists like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and Beyoncé, there are a few other artists who've promised to drop an album before the year ends. Freddie Gibbs might not be on the same magnitude as the aforementioned artists, there's no doubt that he's ramped up the anticipation for his next studio album.
Fivio Foreign References Ma$e's Feud With Diddy On "God Did" Freestyle
It's been a week since DJ Khaled unveiled his latest studio album, God Did. For the most part, people have already picked out their favorite songs and added it to their playlists, but there's no denying that the title track stands among the best cuts Khaled's released in years. Rick Ross and Lil Wayne deliver solid verses that ultimately set the stage for Jay-Z's 4-minute verse.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III
Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New House
She's preparing for the arrival of her twins and it seems that it is time for Abby De La Rosa to move to a new home. The DJ was catapulted into pop culture fame after she and Nick Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon arrived happy and healthy, and since that time, Cannon has gone on to add more babies to his growing brood.
Megan Thee Stallion Vs. Carl Crawford & 1501: A Complete History
When relationships between artists and their record labels grow sour, it is rare that the conflict is easily and quickly resolved, and the developing case of Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment is yet another poignant reminder of that. From claims that her label was blocking the release of...
Funk Flex Calls On Swizz Beatz To Drop Unreleased DMX Songs
Funk Flex says that he wants to pressure Swizz Beatz into dropping DMX's unreleased catalog of music. Speaking on his Hot 97 radio show on Thursday night, Flex remarked that he wants the music to be released in under six days. “I’m going to put pressure on him today,” Flex...
