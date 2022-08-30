ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcanum, OH

WLWT 5

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘I remember the faces … ‘

SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Xenia to host Neighbor Night Out

XENIA — The city of Xenia is preparing for it’s final Neighborhood Night Out of the year, according to the city. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Elementary School on E. Ankeney Mill Road. There will be a free...
XENIA, OH
peakofohio.com

A driver and passenger injured following 3-vehicle crash on 33

A driver and her passenger were injured following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 33 and State Route 274, just outside of Huntsville, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Kenneth Cochehour, 22, of Russells Point, was southbound on 33 when he attempted a...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman

MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews respond to fully involved house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Circle Road near Oakridge Drive just after 3:25 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Montgomery...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

VANDALISM: At 10:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby in reference to a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. The female complainant advised on Aug. 20, she had parked near the corner of Sherman Street and Sweitzer Street before going home around 11 p.m. On Aug. 21, She was flagged down by another driver and advised she had something hanging from the back of her vehicle. Her antenna was hanging, as it had been torn off the top of her vehicle and placed under her rear windshield wiper. A hole on the top of her vehicle where the antenna had once been was observed. There are no suspects at this time.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Prairie Days planned

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

