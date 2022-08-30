Read full article on original website
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Northbound I-75 near State Route 4 Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>I-70 west closed near Enon Rd due to crash, I-75 NB closed near West Monument Ave. Dayton...
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
Sidney Daily News
‘I remember the faces … ‘
SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
City of Xenia to host Neighbor Night Out
XENIA — The city of Xenia is preparing for it’s final Neighborhood Night Out of the year, according to the city. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Elementary School on E. Ankeney Mill Road. There will be a free...
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since. […]
Chief: Officer Burton remains ‘strong’ off life support
In his latest update to the community on Facebook, Chief Britt said, "Officer Seara Burton's condition did not change much overnight and she is still with us this morning. She still remains off of life support."
A driver and passenger injured following 3-vehicle crash on 33
A driver and her passenger were injured following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 33 and State Route 274, just outside of Huntsville, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Kenneth Cochehour, 22, of Russells Point, was southbound on 33 when he attempted a...
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman
MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Richmond Police Officer Burton has us ‘all awash in grief and tragedy,’ clinical psychologist says
CENTERVILLE — The tragedy of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton and the recent killings of three law enforcement officers in the Dayton area in the last several months has left a sadness for communities and the officers who serve with those victims, clinical psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni said Friday.
Fire crews respond to fully involved house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Circle Road near Oakridge Drive just after 3:25 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Montgomery...
OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD — An OVI checkpoint was held in Springfield Friday night, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The checkpoint was on West National Road east of US 68 in Springfield. It ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. >>1 taken into custody after driver...
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Chief: Richmond officer shows ‘how strong she is’ day after being taken off life support
DAYTON — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been at Miami Valley Hospital since a medical helicopter brought her there the night of Aug. 10. Twenty-three days later, Police Chief Michael Britt says Burton, 28, continues to remind everyone just how to tough she is. Burton, a K-9 officer...
Greenville Police Blotter
VANDALISM: At 10:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby in reference to a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. The female complainant advised on Aug. 20, she had parked near the corner of Sherman Street and Sweitzer Street before going home around 11 p.m. On Aug. 21, She was flagged down by another driver and advised she had something hanging from the back of her vehicle. Her antenna was hanging, as it had been torn off the top of her vehicle and placed under her rear windshield wiper. A hole on the top of her vehicle where the antenna had once been was observed. There are no suspects at this time.
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Darke County Prairie Days planned
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
