VANDALISM: At 10:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby in reference to a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. The female complainant advised on Aug. 20, she had parked near the corner of Sherman Street and Sweitzer Street before going home around 11 p.m. On Aug. 21, She was flagged down by another driver and advised she had something hanging from the back of her vehicle. Her antenna was hanging, as it had been torn off the top of her vehicle and placed under her rear windshield wiper. A hole on the top of her vehicle where the antenna had once been was observed. There are no suspects at this time.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO