Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
KTUL

Silver Alert cancelled after Haskell Co. woman was located

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancelled the Silver Alert after Moore was found. The Haskell County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Betty Moore. Moore is was last seen in Stigler. Her most recent phone ping came from north of...
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
KTUL

Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Dead After Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details about a fatal crash along Highway 20 on Thursday morning,. Troopers say it was a head-on collision but have not yet been able to determine which vehicle crashed into the other. According to troopers, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a...
HOMINY, OK

