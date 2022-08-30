Read full article on original website
Two men killed in Osage County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
One killed in Sequoyah County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.
Two ejected from boat after striking sandbar on Lake Eufaula
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — Two people were ejected from a boat after striking a sandbar when the boat was trying to stop Friday night on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said as the boat was heading south toward the Belle Star Boat Ramp, the boat hit...
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
Fatal accident in Osage County, leave two men dead and a woman in critical condition
HOMINY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two men are dead and a woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday morning. The deadly collision happened just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20, east of Wildhorse Road and about seven miles southeast of Hominy, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
Silver Alert cancelled after Haskell Co. woman was located
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancelled the Silver Alert after Moore was found. The Haskell County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Betty Moore. Moore is was last seen in Stigler. Her most recent phone ping came from north of...
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
Eufaula woman shares story about being hit by impaired driver ahead of Labor Day
Amber Graham’s life changed forever 21 years ago. She said she was driving back from the grocery store with her boyfriend when a man under the influence of alcohol hit her vehicle head on.
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
Two teenagers arrested in connection to ‘Center of the Universe’ murder
Two Oklahoma teenagers have been arrested following a deadly shooting in Tulsa earlier this summer.
Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
Police arrest man for leading them on chase in stolen car through midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who they said led them on a chase through midtown Tulsa in a stolen car Thursday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Malcolm Jenkins after he was apprehended near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Police said officers from...
2 Dead After Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details about a fatal crash along Highway 20 on Thursday morning,. Troopers say it was a head-on collision but have not yet been able to determine which vehicle crashed into the other. According to troopers, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a...
2 Arrested For Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in July near a landmark in downtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, detectives arrested 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet on Tuesday, August 30, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey on Thursday, September 1. The arrests are connected to the shooting...
